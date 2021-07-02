unilad
Advert

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyer Says She Should Be Freed Following Bill Cosby Release

by : Daniel Richardson on : 02 Jul 2021 07:31
Ghislaine Maxwell's Lawyer Says She Should Be Freed Following Bill Cosby ReleasePA

Following the release of Bill Cosby, Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer says she should not face trial because, like Cosby, prosecutors promised not to charge her.

Cosby was released from prison after serving almost three years of his 10-year sentence for three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Cosby’s legal team managed this by highlighting a technicality whereby Cosby was promised by a prosecutor in 2005 that he would not be charged, and during the following discussion he subsequently incriminated himself.

Advert

Maxwell’s legal team are now pursuing a similar tactic in an effort to avoid trial for sex trafficking charges.

Maxwell and EpsteinGetty

In a piece written for The New York Daily News, Maxwell’s lawyer, David Oscar Markus, insisted that the case shouldn’t have been brought to trial because of a technicality.

Jeffrey Epstein had given incriminating evidence against Maxwell in 2010, but this was given to a different prosecutor in Florida as part of a sweetheart deal that pledged to not charge his ‘co-conspirators’.

Advert

Markus wrote, ‘If a prosecutor promises something, he should be bound by his word — just like the rest of us.’ The lawyer added, ‘This opinion and reasoning applies directly to Ghislaine Maxwell’s case.’

Bill Cosby (PA Images)PA Images

Maxwell’s attorney went on to explain his reasoning:

In [Maxwell’s] case, Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty and struck a bargain with the prosecutors in Miami: In exchange for pleading guilty in state court, the U.S. attorney’s office agreed that it would not prosecute any of his alleged co-conspirators,’ Markus wrote

But she should not have to fight her case at trial and her case should be thrown out, just like Cosby’s has been, because prosecutors promised Epstein when he pleaded guilty that they would not prosecute her.

Advert

The lawyer noted that the Cosby case reaffirms that a prosecutor is bound to act with integrity and the public must be able to rely on his word. What a concept.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

White Influencer Who Got Cosmetic Surgery To ‘Look Korean’ Defends 18 Operations
Life

White Influencer Who Got Cosmetic Surgery To ‘Look Korean’ Defends 18 Operations

Swimming Hats Designed For Afro Hair Banned From The Olympics
Sport

Swimming Hats Designed For Afro Hair Banned From The Olympics

That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Videos To 13-Year-Old Girl
Film and TV

That’s So Raven’s Kyle Massey Charged With Sending Explicit Videos To 13-Year-Old Girl

China Sends Terrifying Warning To Rest Of The World On Communist Party’s 100th Birthday
News

China Sends Terrifying Warning To Rest Of The World On Communist Party’s 100th Birthday

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. These included the likes of The Hook, WhatCulture and Game Rant. Eventually, Dan found a home for his journalism at UNILAD.

Topics: News, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, no-article-matching, Now

Credits

The New York Daily News

  1. The New York Daily News

    Bill Cosby is free; Ghislaine Maxwell should be free too

 