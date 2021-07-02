Ghislaine Maxwell’s Lawyer Says She Should Be Freed Following Bill Cosby Release
Following the release of Bill Cosby, Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer says she should not face trial because, like Cosby, prosecutors promised not to charge her.
Cosby was released from prison after serving almost three years of his 10-year sentence for three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Cosby’s legal team managed this by highlighting a technicality whereby Cosby was promised by a prosecutor in 2005 that he would not be charged, and during the following discussion he subsequently incriminated himself.
Maxwell’s legal team are now pursuing a similar tactic in an effort to avoid trial for sex trafficking charges.
In a piece written for The New York Daily News, Maxwell’s lawyer, David Oscar Markus, insisted that the case shouldn’t have been brought to trial because of a technicality.
Jeffrey Epstein had given incriminating evidence against Maxwell in 2010, but this was given to a different prosecutor in Florida as part of a sweetheart deal that pledged to not charge his ‘co-conspirators’.
Markus wrote, ‘If a prosecutor promises something, he should be bound by his word — just like the rest of us.’ The lawyer added, ‘This opinion and reasoning applies directly to Ghislaine Maxwell’s case.’
Maxwell’s attorney went on to explain his reasoning:
In [Maxwell’s] case, Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty and struck a bargain with the prosecutors in Miami: In exchange for pleading guilty in state court, the U.S. attorney’s office agreed that it would not prosecute any of his alleged co-conspirators,’ Markus wrote
But she should not have to fight her case at trial and her case should be thrown out, just like Cosby’s has been, because prosecutors promised Epstein when he pleaded guilty that they would not prosecute her.
The lawyer noted that the Cosby case reaffirms that a prosecutor is bound to act with integrity and the public must be able to rely on his word. What a concept.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, no-article-matching, Now
CreditsThe New York Daily News
The New York Daily News