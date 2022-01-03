Ghislaine Maxwell’s Marriage Is Reportedly Over Following ‘Dramatic Phone Call’ Behind Bars

Alamy

Ghislaine Maxwell’s husband ended their marriage ahead of her trial on sex trafficking charges, despite having allegedly offered to put millions in assets up for her bail, it’s been reported.

It is widely believed that Scott Borgerson, 46, married Maxwell in secret in 2016 and remained with the socialite following her arrest in 2020. However, it’s claimed that earlier this year he told Maxwell via a phone call that he had begun seeing someone else.

‘There was a dramatic phone call between them, while she was in jail in solitary confinement. It became confrontational,’ a source told the Mail on Sunday. ‘Scott told her he had moved on and was seeing someone else.’

Alamy

Maxwell, 60, has been in prison for 18 months after being denied bail on multiple occasions, and could face up to 65 years in prison following her conviction. Her supposed marriage had only first become public knowledge last year when she spoke of him during a bail hearing, The Times reports.

According to the Mail, Borgerson – a tech CEO who has earlier denied dating Maxwell, claiming they were just friends – had initially stood by Maxwell after Epstein’s arrest in 2019 and subsequent allegations made against her for her role in his crimes. He reportedly flew to visit her in hiding in New Hampshire and following her arrest is said to have offered millions of pounds worth of assets in an attempt to secure a $28.5 million bail deal.

‘At first Scott stood by her and wrote letters to the court and offered joint assets to try and get Ghislaine out on bail. But she has been behind bars for 549 days now. It put a terrible strain on the marriage,’ another source claimed, with a friend of Maxwell’s adding ‘they hope this marriage can be dissolved amicably and quickly.’

Alamy

Borgerson did not attend Maxwell’s trial and has reportedly already begun a new relationship, as he and many of Maxwell’s other friends and associates publicly distance themselves from the convicted sex trafficker. Her siblings have continued to stand by her in the wake of her conviction, with her brother Kevin claiming she had been done a ‘terrible injustice.’

‘There’s no, simply no, question that there are many victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes, [but] they’re simply not crimes that were committed by my sister,’ he told ABC News.

Maxwell’s siblings have claimed she will appeal the verdict, with a sentencing date yet to be confirmed.