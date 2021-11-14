Ghislaine Maxwell’s Team Hired Body Doubles To Escape Media, Former Security Guard Claims

Alamy/ZUMA/PA Images

Ghislaine Maxwell’s team reportedly hired body doubles for her and her brother to trick the media.

Maxwell, the former girlfriend of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, previously hid out in the US before she ended up in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York.

After Epstein was found dead in his cell in August 2019, Maxwell became the focus of media attention, which resulted in her team going to extreme lengths to help her maintain a low profile.

British security expert Matt Hellyer, who guarded Maxwell for a year, has since revealed the team’s use of body doubles to dupe the media into thinking the 59-year-old was in a different country.

Hellyer, who lead the security team that was tasked with guarding the socialite, claims that a ‘security collaborating agency’ was used to find ‘two people who resembled Ghislaine and her brother Kevin’, Daily Mail reports.

He said:

They strolled in Paris for a couple of days and we leaked it to a newspaper. That is how we distracted the attention away from where Ghislaine really was. She was in the US at all times.

The former paratrooper, who is friends with Maxwell’s brother, also noted how, at the time, many people weren’t convinced that Epstein died by suicide. ‘So we were also hired to protect her from a potential killer,’ Hellyer explained.

He also alleges that Ghislaine was ‘not running from the authorities, she was running from the media’.

Many accused the heiress of being ‘on the run’, however Maxwell claims that she still made herself available to American authorities during her time evading the media.

Maxwell’s legal team allege they even reached out to the FBI, but were ignored.

Moreover, Maxwell accused officials of trying to reinforce negative opinions against her by staging a very public raid at the final location she hid at in New Hampshire.

On July 2, 2020, Maxwell was apprehended by authorities, and Hellyer claims that contrary to later press reports, she did not try to flee.

A new documentary is set to air after Maxwell’s trial ends, which sees Hellyer speak out about his ‘assignment’ to get Epstein’s former girlfriend ‘out of her home within 12 hours’ of his death.

According to Hellyer, Maxwell ‘refused’ his suggestion to ‘fly her out of the country immediately’, which would substantiate Maxwell’s claims that she had never planned to flee the US, despite holding UK, French and US passports.

Maxwell is currently awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking, after being accused of procuring teenage girls for the benefit of Epstein.

She has insisted that she is innocent of all charges, despite fleeing from house to house, which she maintains was to outrun the media rather than the law.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.