Ghislane Maxwell: Everything We Know – And Don’t Know – About Her Trial So Far

by : Hannah Smith on : 20 Dec 2021 14:00
With the jury set to begin deliberations in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial, the years-long case appears set to shortly come to a conclusion.

With the trial initially having been projected to last six weeks, we’ve reached the conclusion of this phase of the trial far sooner than expected, with both the prosecution and defence taking just three weeks in total to present their evidence to the jury.

Maxwell is being tried in federal court, so her trial has not been televised or photographed, leaving those following proceedings to rely on court reporters and sketches to give us an understanding of how the case has played out. So where do we stand?

The prosecution laid out its case against Maxwell over a period of two weeks, and included testimony from four women who allege that they were groomed by Maxwell and abused by her former partner, the deceased convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. One of the women told the court she was 14 when she was first approached by Maxwell, with another saying that Maxwell herself participated in some of the sexual abuse.

In response, the defence made the surprise decision to call fewer witnesses than originally expected, with their case taking just two days to lay out. Among those called to testify on Maxwell’s behalf was a psychologist who specialised in false memory, a former travel booker who organised flights for Epstein and his clients, and one of Epstein’s former employees, Cimberly Espinosa, whose testimony was quickly rebuffed by the prosecution after it was pointed out that she had never travelled to the locations where the four victims alleged the abuse took place, The Guardian reported.

The defence’s shortened evidence means that there are a number of things the court did not hear. Most notably, Maxwell herself declined to testify in her own defence, telling the judge that she did not believe the prosecution had proved its case, and so saw no reason to testify, per AP.

As a result, the jury heard no evidence as to Maxwell’s own view of her relationship with Epstein or her thoughts on his sex crimes.

With closing arguments set to take place today, Monday, December 20, it’s expected that the jury could potentially deliver a verdict by Christmas.

Should Maxwell be found guilty, we won’t know her sentence until a later date, while the socialite also stands to face trial on two separate counts of perjury at a separate trial next year.

