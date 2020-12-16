'Ghost Boat' Washes Up On Remote Island With 649 Kilos Of Cocaine On Board Marshall Islands Police Department/PA Images

Police on the remote Marshall Islands made the biggest drugs bust in the country’s history last week, after discovering a washed-up boat packed with 649 kilograms of cocaine.

The surprise discovery was made after the abandoned ‘ghost boat’ became beached on the remote Ailuk atoll, with police saying it may have been drifting around on the ocean for several years. Officers searching the 18-foot vessel soon came across a hidden compartment below the boat’s deck, where they found several hundred 1kg packages of cocaine marked with the letters ‘KW’.

AFP Newswire reports that abandoned boats and other debris can be fairly common on the shores of the Marshall Islands, with Pacific Ocean currents meaning junk from the Americas can wash up after several months, or as in this case, even years. It’s also not the first time stashes of drugs have drifted onto the Ailuk atoll, although Marshall Islands police say it is by far the biggest haul they’ve ever made.

Police investigating the discovery are considering several possibilities to explain the origins of the drugs. One such theory is that smugglers abandoned the vessel after being discovered by police, while it’s also possible that the boat got lost during a storm.

As strange as this all may seem, Marshall Islanders have had far more unexpected things wash up on their shores in the past. In 2014, the country made headlines when a fisherman from El Salvador named Jose Alvarenga reached one of Islands after having been lost at sea for more than 13 months. Alvarenga, whose shipmate died four months after they were blown off-course in a storm, survived off raw fish, bird flesh and turtle blood, and is the first person in history known to have survived for more than a year while lost at sea in a small boat.

Alvarenga’s story led researchers to look into why the fisherman ended up on one of the island nation’s atolls. A study by the University of Hawaii, which modelled more than a dozen computer simulations of drift patterns starting off the Mexican coast, found that almost all of them took a ‘remarkably narrow path’ that eventually arrived in the Marshall Islands, offering an explanation for how the cocaine-laden boat ended up in the hands of the police last week.

As for the drugs, police say that aside from the two samples that were handed over to the US Drug Enforcement Agency for analysis, the rest of the packages have been incinerated.