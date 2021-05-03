Ghost Guns And Almost $1 Million Of Meth Seized Alongside Nazi Paraphernalia In Pennsylvania Couple’s Home

Office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro

A police raid on a Pennsylvania home uncovered ghost guns, Nazi paraphernalia and almost $1 million of methamphetamine.

Charges were brought against Christopher Weikert and Tara Gallucci on Friday, April 30, after agents from the Bureau of Narcotics Investigations and officers of the State Police Special Emergency Response Team searched their home earlier in the week.

The Northampton couple, both aged 34, have been hit with a variety of offences following the search – however, one of them managed to evade the police.

As reported by Lehigh Valley Live, officers found around 9.5kg of meth, valued at $968,200, as well as 25.5g of suspected fentanyl, valued at more than $4,000, and an undisclosed amount of marijuana.

The raid also resulted in the discovery of six ‘functionally-assembled’ ghost guns, five rifles, three handguns, other gun parts and $6,668 in cash, as well as Nazi paraphernalia, the specifics of which haven’t been described.

A ghost gun is a weapon that has been typically homemade or altered so it doesn’t have a commercial serial number, making it more difficult to track in the event of a crime.

Also, as per NBC News, they’re made with a ‘stabilising brace effectively turns a pistol into a short-barreled rifle while not being subject to the same regulations that a rifle of similar size would be’. For reference, the shooter in Boulder, Colorado in March used a stabilising brace.

Under US federal law, the creation, possession and distribution of firearms for non-commercial use is illegal. However, ghost guns tiptoe around the current interpretation of the law as they’re assembled at home, meaning those restricted from buying guns can just get their hands on a kit instead.

Earlier this month, it was reported President Joe Biden was looking to curb the proliferation of ghost guns across the US, in addition to putting more safeguards on stabiliser braces.

After the search warrant was served, the couple were seen driving by the apartment. While Weikert managed to escape on foot, Galucci was caught by officers and taken into custody, charged with with intent to deliver drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm when prohibited, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Gallucci’s bail has been set at $1 million while being kept in Northampton County Prison. She’s scheduled to appear in court on May 14.

Both Gallucci and Weikert have earlier convictions that prohibit them from owning a firearm. Weikert is facing the same charges as his partner, but has yet to be apprehended by the police.

Shapiro said, ‘People have the right to feel safe in their homes and in the neighborhoods where they live and work – and gun and drug traffickers erode that basic right.’

He added, ‘These traffickers were also carrying ghost guns, which are quickly becoming the weapon of choice for criminals and fueling the gun violence epidemic. We must continue to get these poisons out of our neighbourhoods and off our streets.’

