Ghost Hunters Claim Spirit Warned Them To ‘Get Out’ 300-Year-Old Cave

by : Daniel Richardson on : 01 Jul 2021 15:34
Tony and Beth Ferguson are ghost hunters in their spare time, but even they were shocked when they stumbled on some less-than-friendly spirits in Carnglaze Caverns in Liskeard, Cornwall.

The couple, from New Forest, Hampshire, underwent a spooky experience in the slate mines, which the Royal Navy also used to store rum many years ago. Tony noted, ‘I’ve been to countless haunted locations in the UK and all over the world, but this place surprised me. I felt very uneasy.’

Fortunately, the couple managed to capture images and audio of the spirits they saw.

Check out the creepy video below:

The pair claim they managed to catch a glimpse of two spirits and captured audio of a little girl saying, ‘Hello.’ To capture the images, the couple used cameras that only light up when they are touched.

Tony explained, ‘We hadn’t even had any reports about this being a haunted location, we were just visiting and it was something to do.’

He continued:

As we were walking around, I felt like we were being followed, as if there was something behind us. I usually carry my cameras with me so I just started laying them around and I couldn’t believe what we managed to capture.

Out of nowhere this white mist flew right in front of me and appeared to stop and shapeshift before disappearing.

Ghost story (Caters Media Group)Caters Media Group
Additionally, Tony claimed that they both could hear voices whispering constantly, but the most disturbing moment was when one told them to ‘get out.’

The couple certainly got an otherworldly experience, but lucky for these two, they’re no strangers to things that go bump in the night.

