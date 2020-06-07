unilad
Giant Great White Shark Kills Surfer Sparking Armed Police Boat Chase In Australia

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 07 Jun 2020 11:54
A giant great white shark has killed a surfer in Australia, sparking an armed police boat chase.

The shark, which killed the surfer in the waters off Salt Beach in New South Wales, was described to be around 3.5 metres long.

The victim has been named as 60-year-old Rob Pedretti, who died from his injuries following the attack.

Following the initial reports of the attack, which took place today, June 7, police tried to scare the shark off.

The great white wasn’t phased when police flew a chopper overhead,  so they then took to the waters on a jet ski and boat.

In the video footage below, you can see the shark attempt to square up to the jet ski:

According to Nine News Australia, the shark stayed in the area for half an hour before moving into deeper water.

The police were granted the authority to kill the shark as it had to be fought off by other board-riders, and it also remained nearby for several hours after the attack.

However, the shark was not killed after it was monitored for several hours and eventually left the area. As it hasn’t been seen since, the police have no intention of killing the shark.

After Pedretti was bitten, he was brought back to shore by two other surfers. While he was still conscious at that time, he later died of his injuries.

New South Wales Ambulance Inspector Terence Savage said the paramedics at the scene ‘did everything they could to try and save his life’, but were sadly unable to do so.

Following the actions of the two surfers, police are determined to recognise their heroism.

As per Nine News Australia,  Inspector Matthew Kehoe said:

They got him on one of the boards and tried to stabilise him and take him to shore.

The shark circled them for a period of time while they brought the gentleman into shore. Their actions were nothing short of heroic.

[…] We’ll be making some recommendations at a later stage in regards to their actions today.

This is the third fatal shark attack to take place in Australian waters this year.

Salt Beach will remained closed for 24 hours, as will other beaches in the area.

Our thoughts are with Rob’s friends and family at this difficult time.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.

