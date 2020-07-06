Giant Tortoises That Saved Their Species From Extinction Return Home After 55 Years
The 15 giant tortoises that helped saved their species from extinction have finally returned to their home on the Galapagos Islands after 55 years.
The tortoises were all part of the Española tortoise program, which was launched in the mid-1960s and has been dubbed one of the most successful captive breeding programs in the world.
Through this breeding program, the 15 tortoises produced nearly 1,900 offspring over the past five decades. These offspring have been slowly reintroduced on the island, effectively saving the entire species.
In fact, many of those 1,900 tortoises have now started breeding, creating a population of approximately 2,300 children and grandchildren of the original 15.
The breeding program began in 1965, with efforts first dedicated to saving the tortoise population on Pinzón Island, another island in the Galápagos. In 1970, researchers began saving the Española Island tortoises.
Earlier this year it was announced that Diego the tortoise, one of the original 15 tortoises whose sex drive was so exceptional he was able to contribute to approximately 40% of the offspring, was able to retire from the breeding program.
Diego, who is more than 100 years old, was supposed to be released back in March with the rest of the tortoises. However, the ongoing health crisis prevented their transfer at that time.
Now, he’s finally been able to return home along with his other mates, joining the 2,300 other tortoises that are now able to reproduce naturally on the island.
Paulo Proaño, Minister of Environment and Water, said:
This captive breeding program, in addition to the management actions implemented on Española island, give us peace of mind that we managed to save a species that would otherwise have become extinct.
It can only be described as successful and an example of the conservation efforts that we implement as a National Government in synergy with our allies.
Despite their old age, the tortoises remains fit and healthy and are expected to do well back on their home island — perhaps even better than in captivity.
The Española captive breeding program is now officially closed, just going to show that slow and steady really does win the race.
