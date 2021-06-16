Giant Waterslide Called ‘High Anxiety’ Goes Up In Flames

Mountain Creek/ABC7

A New Jersey waterslide called ‘High Anxiety’ well and truly earned its name after becoming engulfed in flames.

Cue Roy in The IT Crowd pondering, ‘A fire… at a Sea Parks?’ While accidents at water parks and similar attractions aren’t uncommon, whether it’s Action Park’s calamitous loop slide or people getting stuck inside twisty-turny flumes, fires aren’t quite as frequent.

Mountain Creek Waterpark, in Vernon, New Jersey – and amazingly, the former location of ‘Class Action Park’ before it was closed down – was forced to battle a blaze on Tuesday, June 15.

The fire broke out on its giant ‘High Anxiety’ waterslide. Fortunately, the park was closed at the time of the incident and there’s not been any injuries reported. ‘We can confirm that there was a fire at our water park today that affected our High Anxiety attraction,’ spokesperson Brian Lowe told ABC7.

‘First and foremost, we are thankful that the park was closed and there were no reported injuries. We are grateful to the Vernon and other local responding volunteer fire and EMS departments as well as the Vernon Police, who responded within minutes to help extinguish the fire,’ he added.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined, according to the Vernon Township Fire Department, and remains under investigation at the time of writing.

‘While we are certainly disappointed that we won’t have High Anxiety available for the foreseeable future, we know that our resilient team is ready to welcome guests back this weekend for our season opening as planned this Saturday, June 19,’ Lowe said.

Let’s dig more into the history of Mountain Creek, formerly known as Action Park. Six people have died as a result of mishaps on the rides, with personal injury lawsuits crippling the park and forcing a number of rides to cease operation, before it closed altogether in 1996. It later became the inspiration for Johnny Knoxville and co.’s Action Point.

Weird NJ writer Chris Gethard described visiting the park as a ‘true rite of passage’ for anyone from New Jersey. ‘When I get to talking about it with other Jerseyans, we share stories as if we are veterans who served in combat together,’ he wrote.

‘I suspect that many of us may have come closest to death on some of those rides up in Vernon Valley. I consider it a true shame that future generations will never know the terror of proving their grit at New Jersey’s most dangerous amusement park,’ he added.