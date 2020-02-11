Gimp Suit Man ‘Still On The Loose’ In Somerset Despite Police Helicopter Search And Two Arrests

Detectives carried out a thorough investigation into a series of incidents in which a man wearing disguises approached people in the Claverham/Yatton area.

Two men, aged 28 and 34, were arrested on suspicion of indecency offences but due to insufficient evidence were later released with no further action taken against them.

Thankfully, we’ve not received any more reports of similar incidents since the most recent report of a man wearing a black body suit approaching a woman on July 11.