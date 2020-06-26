Girl, 13, Fatally Shot In The Neck While Teaching Mum TikTok Dance
A teenage girl from Chicago has been fatally shot in her own home while showing her mother a new dance move from TikTok.
Last Saturday, June 20, 13-year-old Amaria Jones died after a bullet from outside went through the window of the family’s apartment in Austin, passing through the television before hitting her in the neck.
The bullet reportedly pierced through a sign outside of the apartment building that read, ‘In Chicago, Lives Matter’.
You can find out more about this story in the following news clip:
Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, had been sitting on the porch outside the building, when another man spotted a red laser light pointed at him and heard multiple gunshots.
The 16-year-old suffered a gunshot injury to his left leg, while the 15-year-old was shot in his lower back. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and are reported to be in a good condition.
Speaking with CBS Chicago, Amaria’s mother Lawanda Jones recalled the moment she realised her daughter had been shot:
She was showing me this dance called TikTok. I turned around and I was looking for her and she was on the ground reaching out like this, holding her neck. I was like, ‘What?! What?! What?!’
[…] The last thought that I have of my baby is her reaching out with blood gushing out her neck.
Jones continued:
They talk about the police killing — killing our citizens. They’re killing each other off. Our kids are not safe no more. Period. You can’t sit on your porch. You can’t even be in your own house. You’ll get killed.
[…] To the other parents whose kids got shot — my heart goes out to them too, because don’t nobody know what it’s like unless you are in these shoes, to lose a child. You might sympathize with us, but you ain’t going to feel the pain until it actually happens.
Tragically, Jones also lost her nephew to gun violence just one year ago, just three blocks away from where Amaria was shot. She is now calling upon the shooter from Saturday’s incident to turn themselves in to the police.
As reported by ABC7, Amaria, who had dreams of becoming a lawyer, died during what proved to be a particularly violent weekend.
A reported total of 78 people were shot in the city between the evening of Friday, June 19 and midnight on Sunday, June 21. Out of this number, there were 11 fatalities.
A three-year-old boy by the name of Mekhi James was also fatally shot on Saturday in a separate incident. Vigils were held for both children on Monday, June 22.
Our thoughts are with the families of Amaria Jones and Mekhi James at this difficult time.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
