unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Girl, 3, Rescued In Turkey 65 Hours After 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake Struck

by : Emily Brown on : 02 Nov 2020 11:41
Girl, 3, Rescued In Turkey 65 Hours After 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake StruckGirl, 3, Rescued In Turkey 65 Hours After 7.0 Magnitude Earthquake StruckPA Images

Rescuers succeeded in saving a three-year-old girl from a collapsed apartment building in Turkey 65 hours after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the area. 

The huge tremor struck in the Aegean Sea on Friday, October 30, causing buildings to crumble as it shook parts parts of Greece and Turkey.

Advert

Rescue efforts continued over the weekend as the death toll rose to at least 64 people, with hundreds more injured. Among those suffering after the event was a family living in an apartment building in Izmir, which collapsed into rubble as a result of the quake.

See footage of the three-year-old family member being taken to an ambulance below:

Turkish state news agency Anadolu said the three-year-old, identified by authorities as Elif Perincek, was pulled from the rubble this morning, November 2, more than 65 hours after the quake first struck.

Advert

Perincek’s mother had been rescued earlier along with two others, though sadly one of her siblings lost their lives in the disaster.

Footage shared by Fahrettin Koca showed the young girl being stretchered into an ambulance. Koca said the rescue ‘strengthened’ hope as Perincek ‘said hello to life again’.

Koca added:

We are grateful for our teams.

Advert

The three-year-old’s rescue came just hours after authorities found another child, identified as 14-year-old Idil Sirin, alive under the rubble. Sirin had spent more than 58 hours trapped under a collapsed building before rescuers found her.

Onlookers are said to have been heard cheering excitedly as the 14-year-old was pulled from the wreckage. She was given first aid at the scene before being transported to a local hospital, according to CNN.

Elsewhere, a 70-year-old man was pulled from the rubble of a residential building in the early hours of Sunday morning after being trapped for around 33 hours. The man, identified as Ahmet Citim, was taken to hospital and is said to be doing well.

Advert
Turkey earthquakeTurkey earthquakePA Images

Turkey’s vice president, Fuat Oktay, said 26 buildings that had been badly damaged in the quake would be demolished, BBC News reported. He noted that it is not so much the quake that causes deaths, but the collapse of buildings in the aftermath.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said the earthquake struck 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) northeast of the town of Néon Karlovásion on Samos, Greece.

The tremor struck at a relatively shallow depth of 21 kilometers (13 miles), causing a powerful impact at ground level around the epicenter. Following the initial quake, more than 900 aftershocks have been registered, 42 of them with a magnitude over 4.0.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Now, rescue, Turkey

Credits

CNN and 2 others

  1. CNN

    Three-year-old girl rescued alive after 65 hours trapped under rubble in Turkey earthquake

  2. BBC

    Turkey earthquake: Search efforts continue for third day as death toll rises

  3. Dr. Fahrettin Koca/Twitter

    @drfahrettinkoca

 