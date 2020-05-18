Girl, 7, Reunites With Frontline Worker Mum After Nearly Two Months Apart SWNS

A seven-year-old girl has been reunited with her care worker mum for the first time in almost seven weeks.

An emotional video captured the moment little Ruby Cave ran into her mum’s arms, after being separated from her for nearly two months due to the current health crisis, with the young girl sobbing as she cuddled her.

While Ruby usually lives at home with her mum, 40-year-old Lisa Cave – who works as a carer at a care home for disabled residents – Lisa made the ‘heartbreaking’ decision to send Ruby to stay with her father in March.

You can watch the emotional reunion here:

Ruby suffers with severe asthma and respiratory problems, and due to the nature of Lisa’s job the mum-of-one decided she couldn’t put her daughter’s life at risk by continuing to live with her.

Lisa, from Stalham, Norfolk, said it felt like ‘someone had ripped [her] heart out’ after she sent Ruby to stay with her father, 48-year-old Paul Griffiths, on March 26. ‘I feel lost,’ she said. ‘My house is so quiet. My friend said to me that it’s like I’ve been grieving.’

mum and daughter reunited SWNS

The two have been seeing each other on FaceTime every day, with Lisa saying Paul has been ‘fantastic’ and adding: ‘I can’t praise him enough. Of all the people in the world, I couldn’t ask for a better dad for her’.

However, that doesn’t change the fact that Ruby – who Lisa describes as a ‘real mummy’s girl’ – has been ‘really upset’ about the whole situation, and the fact she couldn’t see her mum for the foreseeable future.

mum and daughter reunited 2 SWNS

So last week, Lisa decided she couldn’t wait any longer to see her little girl and drove the ten miles to Paul’s house in Mundesley, Norfolk, to surprise Ruby.

She explained:

I got all this PPE equipment on order, and I phoned her dad about a week beforehand and told him I just needed a cuddle. I went round there last Wednesday. She didn’t recognise me to begin with, because I was all suited up in the protective clothing. But when she realised it was me, she flew into my arms and just sobbed. She kept telling me she loves me and misses me. That cuddle is going to get me through the next few weeks.

Lisa said that while it wasn’t an easy decision to send Ruby to live with her dad, she ‘couldn’t risk being the one to infect her’ because of where she works.

daughter and mum reunited SWNS

Not only does the seven-year-old have ‘very severe asthma’, but she suffers from croup, which closes the airwaves. ‘She’s been in and out of hospital a lot in her short life. About half the time she has an asthma attack she ends up in hospital,’ Lisa said.

It’s therefore paramount that she doesn’t come into contact with the virus, with Lisa significantly reducing her chances by staying away. ‘Luckily she’s very intelligent for her age,’ the proud mum said. ‘And she understands why mummy can’t be with her.’

Now, Lisa is urging people to stay at home so she can be reunited with Ruby again properly:

This ‘stay alert’ business is diabolical. People are so confused – stay alert from what? It’s an invisible virus. Just stay at home. There are so many key workers out there who have been parted from their loved ones, and my heart aches for them as I know what they’re going through.

daughter and mum reunited 2 SWNS

The care worker finished by asking anyone who’s able to, to ‘please stay home so I can see my child again’.

Hopefully the two will be able to reunite for good soon. What an incredible woman.