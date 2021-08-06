Girl Being Sued For Calling Out Her Teacher’s Rape Joke On TikTok

ant33ater/Twitter

A Malaysian teenager is being sued for defamation after reportedly claiming on TikTok that her teacher had joked about rape in school.

Ain Husniza Saiful Nizam recounted her story in a video posted in April, where she explained that she and her fellow students had been in a gym class when the teacher made the so-called ‘joke’.

She recalled how the female students in the class went quiet in response, while the ‘boys were laughing’, adding: ‘They were laughing like it was so funny to joke about raping someone.’

See Nizam’s video below. Warning: contains content some viewers may find distressing:

Nizam’s video has been shared widely online, with a repost of the video shared on Twitter having amassed more than two million views, but more than four months after she originally posted the clip the teacher in question hit Nizam with a lawsuit.

Discussing how the situation allegedly escalated, Nizam told VICE World News: ‘At first he approached the topic in a joking sort of way but his language slowly got more lewd and he started joking about rape, which prompted the boys in my class to laugh along as if it was nothing.’

The teenager went on to note the irony of the situation, as the teacher was reportedly teaching the class about what minors should do if they ever got sexually harassed or assaulted when he reportedly made the joke, which left Nazim feeling shocked and extremely uncomfortable.

She added: ‘They were laughing and bonding over someone’s trauma and pain.’

Nazim is being sued for one million ringgit (roughly $237,000) for damage caused to the teacher’s reputation, with the teenager revealing on Twitter that she received ‘a letter of demand for defamatory statements’ to which she had been given a week to respond.

She added that she was served the document while attending an online class, and that she would be questioned by police about the matter. Nizam’s father, Saiful, noted that the teacher’s decision to sue the teenager is confusing as they have not been named in the video.

Karen Lai, who works as programme director of the Penang-based Women’s Center for Change, argued: ‘Any person who feels that rape is something to joke about does not deserve to hold power. What does it say about our system when a teacher, who was behaving inappropriately in the first place, can sue a child?’

Nizam was met with mixed reactions after the release of the video, with many social media users sharing her views of the teacher’s alleged comments being unacceptable, while others began cyber-bullying the teen. As a result of the video, Nizam was also served a warning letter from her school and rebuked by her headteacher.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.