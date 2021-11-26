Girl From Iconic 1985 National Geographic Cover Given Safe Haven After Fleeing Taliban

National Geographic/Alamy

Sharbat Gula, who became the face of one of the most recognisable magazine covers of all time when she appeared on the front of National Geographic, has arrived in Italy after being evacuated from Afghanistan.

Known as ‘Afghan Girl’ or ‘the girl with the green eyes,’ Gula shot to international fame as a teenager when she was photographed in 1984 by war photographer Steve McCurry inside a refugee camp, with her family having fled Afghanistan during the Soviet occupation of the country.

Advert 10

Gula’s piercing gaze captivated Western viewers when she appeared on the cover of the July 1985 issue of National Geographic, and for many she became the face of the crisis in Afghanistan, helping to draw attention to the humanitarian plight of refugees in the region.

Alamy

Her identity remained unknown to most of the world, including to McCurry, until the photographer was able to track her down in 2002.

Now, the Italian government says she’s arrived in the country, after requesting assistance to leave Afghanistan following the return of the Taliban to power after the withdrawal of international troops.

Advert 10

A spokesperson for Italian prime minister Mario Draghi said that Gula had been evacuated and would be helped to integrate into Italian society, as part of a ‘wider evacuation program’ that has helped hundreds of Afghans to safety over recent months.

In a statement reported by Reuters, Draghi’s office said that Gula, now 49, had come to ‘symbolise the vicissitudes and conflict of the chapter in history that Afghanistan and its people were going through at the time’

Alamy

Interviewed again for National Geographic in 2012, Gula was asked whether she felt safe in Afghanistan, and answered ‘No. But life under the Taliban was better. At least there was peace and order.’

Advert 10

In 2016, she was welcomed back to Afghanistan after being deported from Pakistan, where she had been living with her four children, by then-President Ashraf Ghani, who said that ‘as a child, she captured the hearts of millions because she was the symbol of displacement.’