Girl Killed In Her Sleep After Charging Phone Exploded On Her Pillow

A 14-year-old schoolgirl was reportedly killed when her smartphone exploded as it charged on her pillow while she slept.

Alua Asetkyzy Abzalbek is said to have gone to bed while listening to music on her phone, at her home in Bastobe, Kazakhstan.

The next morning she was found dead. It is believed her phone’s battery exploded in the night, as police confirmed the phone had been plugged in to a power socket at the time.

It is believed the 14-year-old suffered serious head injuries as a result of the explosion, and though paramedics tried to resuscitate her, Alua sadly died from her injuries.

Forensic experts later confirmed the mobile phone had exploded in the early hours of the morning due to overheating as it charged. According to reports, this was the cause of death. The brand of smartphone and the charger have not yet been disclosed.

Alua’s death was described as a ‘tragic accident’.

Alua’s best friend, 15-year-old Ayazhan Dolasheva said she ‘still cannot believe it’.

Posting on social media she wrote: ‘You were the best. We have been together since childhood. It is so hard for me without you. I miss you so much. You have left me forever.’

The 14-year-old’s death is the latest in a number of tragic accidents involving seemingly faulty mobile phones and chargers, particularly in Russia.

For example, 26-year-old Liliya Novikova, known as Russia’s ‘most beautiful poker player’, was found dead in her bathroom after a suspected electric shock.

It is believed Liliya was blow drying her hair while possibly using her mobile at the same time when the tragic accident occurred. It is reported she died from a large electric shock.

Earlier this year, Jacob Cohen, an ex-solider from Thorntree, said his mobile phone became alight as he tried to reset the device.

According to The Sun, the handset – a Samsung Galaxy S6 – ‘flew off and caught fire’ as Cohen tried to manually reset it.

Cohen said the phone ‘started glowing and there were flames coming out the back’, adding ‘I couldn’t believe it… luckily there’s no damage to our house.’

In 2016, Samsung had to recall the Galaxy Note 7 after battery faults led to a number of devices catching fire. The device was even banned from a number of airlines.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.