Girl Says Flight Attendant ‘Threatened To Kick Her Off’ Plane For Wearing Completely Normal Outfit

@sierrasteadman/TikTok

A girl has taken to TikTok to post her experience while on an Alaska Airline flight, saying the flight attendant ‘threatened to kick her off’ the plane due to her outfit.

Sierra Steadman (@sierrasteadman) took to TikTok to post a video of herself aboard the plane in tears, writing: ‘ive never felt more degraded, ashamed, embarrassed, angry or sad. F ALASKA AIRLINES!!!!!!!’, before posting a series of follow up videos.

In one of the clips, Sierra can be seen crying underneath her hood and mask, wiping the tears from her eyes, alongside the caption: ‘When the flight attendant s1uT shames you in front of the whole plane and threatens to kick you off you for what your wearing.’

In the comments section, Sierra goes on to say that when she tried to walk away from the ‘screaming’ attendant they ‘grabbed her arm’.

The video has amassed over 1.4m likes, with followers flocking to the comments to show their support. One said: ‘Girl literally sue them get your money up.’

Another commented:

Hi love, Flight attendant here! Please report her to customer service. These older flight attendants with their old ways need to start retiring! I’m so sorry she did that to you! You’re a beautiful girl and I can tell a bitter hag of a flight attendant when things like this happen.

Sierra went on to post another video in response to a follower who asked exactly what she was wearing when she boarded the flight.

The video shows a photo of Sierra on the day of the flight wearing white shorts, a black crop top and a grey jacket.

‘Outfit appropriation set aside, there was no reason to physically and verbally assault me and humiliate me especially when I complied with her request,’ Sierra commented.

In another video, Sierra goes on to detail the whole experience, saying she was ‘immediately’ stopped as soon as she boarded the plane, before even reaching her seat. The TikToker went on to claim the flight attendant told her to zip up her jacket, an action she complied with, before trying to find her seat. ‘That should have been the end of that’, she said.

However, Sierra explained how the attendant proceeded to verbally abuse her in front of the whole plane. ‘That is where the problem is’ Sierra, said, telling her followers she had no issue with being told to do up her jacket, but that the events which followed were ‘not okay’.

Alaska Airlines have since responded to the backlash, thanking Sierra’s mother Shannon for reaching out to their newsroom team and expressed they take such matters incredibly seriously.

Alaska Airlines went on to say:

Alaska strives to provide exceptional service to our customers. From what you have shared, it is apparent that we have failed. You and your daughter should expect nothing less than to be treated with the utmost respect, compassion and care. It is truly disappointing to hear that you both did not feel that way during boarding and during interactions with our Flight Attendant’

They notified Sierra’s mother that an internal investigation would take place due to the incident having been reported to the Inflight Management team. They concluded by offering their sincerest apologies to Sierra and her mother for the incident and how it was handled.

Sierra is yet to post an update on her TikTok about what may have happened to the flight attendant as a result of the incident. But there’s no doubt there’s been a lot of outrage at this sort of incident still occurring in 2021.