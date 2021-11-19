Girlfriend Of Man Kyle Rittenhouse Killed ‘Has A Lot Of Sympathy’ For Him

Alamy/Hannah Gittings/Facebook

The girlfriend of one of the men killed by Kyle Rittenhouse says she has ‘a lot of sympathy’ for him.

The 18-year-old faces charges of intentional, reckless and attempted homicide, reckless endangerment and curfew violation following the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, on August 25 last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during a Black Lives Matter protest. Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, was also injured.

Advert 10

Judge Bruce Schroeder, the Kenosha County Circuit Court judge presiding over the trial, recently dismissed the possession of a firearm as a minor charge.

Alamy

Rittenhouse fatally shot Rosenbaum and Huber, with his lawyers arguing he acted in self-defence as a ‘scared kid’. If convicted on the most serious charges, he faces life in prison.

Hannah Gittings, 25, had attended the protest alongside Huber because he was a friend of Jacob Blake, a father-of-six shot by police, which triggered the rally.

Advert 10

While Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the incident, earlier alleged he’d travelled to Kenosha to act as militia for local businesses during the protests, Gittings said she’s not convinced people travelled just for that reason.

‘If these people had just done what they said they were going to be doing, standing outside of the property making sure nobody was ruining these buildings and businesses whatever, that’s cool, but you weren’t,’ she told the New York Post. ‘This kid was walking around like hot sh*t, looking for a reason to say, ‘Oh I gotta do something about this’.’

‘I do have a lot of sympathy for this kid because he is just a kid to me so it was just like a really dumbass kid who unfortunately became the figurehead for this,’ she added. Rittenhouse’s case has seen widespread support among the far-right and gun lobbyists, seeing him as a vigilante.

Advert 10

Alamy

‘Kenosha also needs to be held responsible for allowing this militia to show up and do exactly what they came here to do. You are not going to tell me that these motherf*ckers did not know that this militia was here. You’re not gonna tell me that,’ Gittings continued.

‘They gotta put some heat on this kid because if they let him completely off the hook, then they have to totally take responsibility for allowing what happened to happen.’

The jury will enter its fourth day of deliberations on Rittenhouse’s trial today, November 19. It’s unclear when we should expect a verdict.

Advert 10