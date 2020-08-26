Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding Diagnosed With Breast Cancer
Girls Aloud star Sarah Harding has revealed she has breast cancer.
The 38-year-old took to social media to announce to her followers that she’d been diagnosed with breast cancer, with the cancer also moving to other parts of her body.
In an Instagram post, Harding wrote: ‘Hi everyone, I hope you are all keeping safe and well during these uncertain times. I’ve not posted on here for so long, thank you to everyone who has reached out to check in on me, it really does mean a lot. I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on.’
She added:
I feel now is the right time to share what’s been going on. There’s no easy way to say this and actually it doesn’t even feel real writing this, but here goes.
Earlier this year I was diagnosed with breast cancer and a couple of weeks ago I received the devastating news that the cancer has advanced to other parts of my body. I’m currently undergoing weekly chemotherapy sessions and I am fighting as hard as I possibly can.
Harding explained that she felt it was the right time to share her diagnosis, particularly after noticing reports that she’d been seen is hospital. ‘I understand this might be shocking to read on social media and that really isn’t my intention… this is the best way I can think of to do so,’ she wrote.
She continued:
My amazing mum, family and close friends are helping me through this, and I want to say a thank you to the wonderful NHS doctors and nurses who have been and continue to be heroes.
I am doing my very best to keep positive and will keep you updated here with how I’m getting on. In the meantime I hope you’ll all understand and respect my request for privacy during this difficult time. Sending you all so much love.
Harding also posted the announcement to Twitter, where hundreds of friends and fans have replied with messages of support.
Fellow Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle commented: ‘I love you!!!! You have always been able to achieve miracles when needed!! I am here for the all the way & always will be!!!’
Former bandmate Cheryl acknowledged the announcement, breaking her social media silence by posting a broken heart emoji to Twitter. Steps singer Ian Watkins also wrote: ‘Stay Strong xx We’re all behind you xx.’
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact Macmillan’s Cancer Support Line on 0808 808 00 00, 8am–8pm seven days a week.
Topics: Music, Breast Cancer, Cancer, Girls Aloud, News, Now, Sarah Harding
CreditsSarah Harding/Instagram
Sarah Harding/Instagram