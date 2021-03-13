Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding Says Doctor Told Her Last Christmas Would ‘Probably’ Be Her Last
Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding has said that Christmas 2020 was ‘probably my last’ as she continues to battle breast cancer.
In excerpts from her new book Hear Me Out published Saturday, March 13 by The Times, the 39-year-old singer explained that her doctor told her before Christmas that she probably wouldn’t live to see another festive season.
Sarah has already undergone a mastectomy and intensive chemotherapy after she was first diagnosed in summer 2020. Her cancer has reportedly now spread to her spine and is said to be terminal.
Now Sarah is urging others suffering with health problem to consult their GP, revealing that she had avoided hers on account of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Sarah wrote:
At first I thought it was just a cyst. The trouble was the pain was getting worse. It got so bad that I couldn’t sleep in a bed. Eventually my skin started to bruise. By now I was terrified.
One day I woke up realising I’d been in denial. Yes there was a pandemic but it was almost as if I’d been using that as an excuse not to face up to the fact that something was very wrong.
In her book, Sarah also reveals that she had been rushed to intensive care before beginning her chemotherapy, after a port fitted in her chest resulted in her getting sepsis.
Sarah recalled:
With both my lungs and kidneys failing, doctors decided to put me into an induced coma. Even once I was off the ventilator I couldn’t speak properly. All I could do was make noises like a chimpanzee trying to communicate.
Sarah wrote that she doesn’t know how many months she has left, remarking ‘Maybe I’ll surprise everyone’. Going forward, she’s ‘trying to live and enjoy every second of my life, no matter how long it may be’.
Reflecting movingly about what she would like, Sarah admitted she would love to have a final party with her family and friends, who she hasn’t seen enough of during her treatment due to the pandemic.
Sarah said:
I think what I’d really like to do is to see everyone – all my friends, all together. One last time. Then I’d throw a great big f*ck off party as a way to say thank you and goodbye.
Hear Me Out by Sarah Harding will be published by Ebury on Thursday, March 18.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, contact Macmillan’s Cancer Support Line on 0808 808 00 00, 8am–8pm seven days a week.
