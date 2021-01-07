Giuliani Leaves Voicemail Asking To ‘Slow Down’ Election Count On Wrong Person’s Phone

Giuliani Leaves Voicemail Asking To 'Slow Down' Count On Wrong Person's Phone PA

Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer and one of the president’s most vocal supporters, made calls urging lawmakers to delay the count of electoral votes.

His actions have been brought to light after he left a voicemail for who he thought was Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville. It turns out he had dialled the wrong number and actually left the message a different lawmaker’s phone, and the recording has since been leaked.

Giuliani had been making the calls in an attempt to buy Trump and his team at least one more day to gather and present more evidence of alleged election fraud.

While violent rioters took to the US Capitol yesterday, January 6, to protest the election results, Giuliani was urging Senators to ‘slow down’.

You can listen to it here:

In the voicemail, obtained by The Dispatch, Guiliani told the Senator: ‘I want to discuss with you how they’re trying to rush this hearing and how we need you, our Republican friends, to try to just slow it down so we can get these legislatures to get more information to you.’

He added:

And I know they’re reconvening at 8 tonight, but it… the only strategy we can follow is to object to numerous states and raise issues so that we get ourselves into tomorrow — ideally until the end of tomorrow. I know McConnell is doing everything he can to rush it, which is kind of a kick in the head because it’s one thing to oppose us, it’s another thing not to give us a fair opportunity to contest it.

Also in the voicemail, Giuliani asked who he thought was Tuberville to object to the election results in more states.

He said US Senator Mitch McConnell is trying to narrow objections to three states, and that the Trump team wants to object to 10.

Mike Pence at White House press conference PA Images

‘So if you could object to every state and, along with a congressman, get a hearing for every state, I know we would delay you a lot, but it would give us the opportunity to get the legislators who are very, very close to pulling their vote, particularly after what McConnell did today,’ he said.

Giuliani’s efforts were in vain, however, as Congress certified Joe Biden’s presidential win this morning, January 7. Mike Pence, who presided over the session, confirmed that Biden had received 306 votes, beating Trump’s 232 votes.

Trump has been relentless in his attempt to stop President-elect Joe Biden from taking office on January 20. The sitting president has made endless claims, without evidence, that the 2020 election was compromised by fraud. Every single one of his claims has been renounced by election officials.