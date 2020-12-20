unilad
Advert

Giuliani Presses Homeland Security To Seize Voting Machines In Attempt To Overturn Election

by : Emily Brown on : 20 Dec 2020 17:16
PA Images

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has reportedly pressed the Department of Homeland Security to seize voting machines in an attempt to overturn the results of the election. 

President-elect Joe Biden is set to take office next month, on January 20. However, despite repeated confirmation that Biden won the election, Trump still refuses to admit defeat.

Advert

More than a month after the polls closed, Trump continues to spout claims of voter fraud, and his administration’s latest efforts to contest the results have seen both him and Giuliani apparently target voting machines as the reason for his loss.

Trump Just Lost Three Election Lawsuits In One DayTrump Just Lost Three Election Lawsuits In One DayPA Images

People familiar with the discussion, speaking anonymously, told The New York Times Giuliani had a call last week with Kenneth T. Cuccinelli II, the acting deputy secretary of the Homeland Security Department.

Homeland Security oversees the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the agency responsible for safeguarding critical systems such as elections. Giuliani allegedly pressed Cuccinelli to seize possession of voting machines so they could be examined to find evidence of the fraud Trump claims took place.

Advert

Cuccinelli is said to have told Giuliani that the Department of Homeland Security has no authority by which it could assert control over voting machines in the states being contested. The agency spent the last year working with state election officials to prepare for the election.

Suzanne Spaulding, an under secretary for cybersecurity and critical infrastructure in the Obama administration, told The New York Times the department does not ‘own those networks’, nor does it ‘have independent legal authority to go in and start combing through those networks.’

She continued:

Advert

Efforts that appear to be driving a partisan agenda, particularly completely unfounded allegations, significantly undermine the hard work these men and women have been engaged in for years.

It’s unclear whether the call between Giuliani and Cuccinelli was facilitated by Trump, but the president made his thoughts clear about voting machines after the recent cyberattack on US government computer networks.

The president suggested the hackers could have infiltrated the machines, writing:

Advert

There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA.

No evidence of voter fraud in the election has been found.

The demand to examine the machine comes after the president fired the head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Christopher C. Krebs, last month.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Twitter Tells Trump He Lost The Election To Biden On His Own Tweets
News

Twitter Tells Trump He Lost The Election To Biden On His Own Tweets

Mia Khalifa Filmed ‘Using Face Mask To Pick Up Dog Poo, Then Putting It On Her Face’
News

Mia Khalifa Filmed ‘Using Face Mask To Pick Up Dog Poo, Then Putting It On Her Face’

Woman Whose Jet Skiing Boyfriend Was Arrested During Lockdown Wants To Marry Him
Life

Woman Whose Jet Skiing Boyfriend Was Arrested During Lockdown Wants To Marry Him

Brazilian Supreme Court Rules Anti-Vaxxers Will Be Banned From Public Spaces
News

Brazilian Supreme Court Rules Anti-Vaxxers Will Be Banned From Public Spaces

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: News, Donald Trump, Election, Joe Biden, Now, Rudy Giuliani, Voter Fraud

Credits

New York Times

  1. New York Times

    Biden Transition Live Updates: Congress Racing to Close Stimulus Deal

 