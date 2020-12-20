Giuliani Presses Homeland Security To Seize Voting Machines In Attempt To Overturn Election

PA Images

Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has reportedly pressed the Department of Homeland Security to seize voting machines in an attempt to overturn the results of the election.

President-elect Joe Biden is set to take office next month, on January 20. However, despite repeated confirmation that Biden won the election, Trump still refuses to admit defeat.

More than a month after the polls closed, Trump continues to spout claims of voter fraud, and his administration’s latest efforts to contest the results have seen both him and Giuliani apparently target voting machines as the reason for his loss.

Trump Just Lost Three Election Lawsuits In One Day PA Images

People familiar with the discussion, speaking anonymously, told The New York Times Giuliani had a call last week with Kenneth T. Cuccinelli II, the acting deputy secretary of the Homeland Security Department.

Homeland Security oversees the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the agency responsible for safeguarding critical systems such as elections. Giuliani allegedly pressed Cuccinelli to seize possession of voting machines so they could be examined to find evidence of the fraud Trump claims took place.

Cuccinelli is said to have told Giuliani that the Department of Homeland Security has no authority by which it could assert control over voting machines in the states being contested. The agency spent the last year working with state election officials to prepare for the election.

Suzanne Spaulding, an under secretary for cybersecurity and critical infrastructure in the Obama administration, told The New York Times the department does not ‘own those networks’, nor does it ‘have independent legal authority to go in and start combing through those networks.’

She continued:

Efforts that appear to be driving a partisan agenda, particularly completely unfounded allegations, significantly undermine the hard work these men and women have been engaged in for years.

It’s unclear whether the call between Giuliani and Cuccinelli was facilitated by Trump, but the president made his thoughts clear about voting machines after the recent cyberattack on US government computer networks.

The president suggested the hackers could have infiltrated the machines, writing:

There could also have been a hit on our ridiculous voting machines during the election, which is now obvious that I won big, making it an even more corrupted embarrassment for the USA.

No evidence of voter fraud in the election has been found.

The demand to examine the machine comes after the president fired the head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Christopher C. Krebs, last month.