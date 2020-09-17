Glacier National Park Is Losing Its Glaciers

Yes, the park’s glaciers are shrinking and the melting does have ecological consequences, but for many people, glacier retreat itself has become enough reason for concern. Losing the park’s glaciers could be a lesson about the significance of global warming.

The loss of the park’s namesake could grab our attention and challenges us to imagine what the future could look like as we move forward.

A wide variety of quantitative and qualitative science tells us that the glaciers have shrunk substantially over the past century.