Glasgow Nando’s Opening On Christmas Day To Feed Homeless

Just when you hit a point where you’re losing all faith in humanity, something brings you right back from the brink – a Nando’s in Glasgow is opening on Christmas Day to feed the city’s homeless population.

It’s going to be a right chicken-fest this Christmas now that Nando’s on Waterloo Street have announced that they’ll be opening their doors for the day in a bid to make sure the city’s homeless population doesn’t go without a meal. I rate it. A lot.

The restaurant is asking customers to help them in their efforts by donating items of clothing, as well as toiletries and sleeping bags. All of which will be donated to those who attend on the festive day.

On Facebook they wrote:

We are planning on opening on Christmas Day to feed some of Glasgow’s many homeless. We’d love to be able to give them some gifts to help them keep warm and clean and we need your help! We have place a bin outside our entrance and would love if you could help us fill it with hats, gloves, blankets, toiletries, etc. Anything you can give would help so we can give these people at little bit of cheers on Christmas Day. We will be arranging invites with local charities who help the homeless so if anyone can assist us further with this that would be fantastic x

The post has over 700 likes and nearly 13k shares, asking people who like their page or are just of kind-heart to get cracking and donate whatever they can spare. The chain has a donation bin outside of the entrance for customers and passersby alike to give.

The original post only specified a few items though, and let’s be honest, if you’re living on the streets during British winter you’re going to require a lot more than blankets. Nando’s contacted one of the charities they are working alongside, and they’re advice was to focus on donating gloves, scarves and hats. Clothing that’ll retain heat and protect from the cold.

Beautifully, the restaurant also added that many people had got in touch to donate their time. Offering to work at the chain on Christmas Day.

They took to Facebook to say:

We just need to check the legalities of people working in the restaurant that aren’t staff and haven’t had our training. We are overwhelmed by the offers and support offered by everyone.

Incredible. Faith officially restored.

