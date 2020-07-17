Glee Creators Set Up College Fund For Naya Rivera's 4-Year-Old Son nayarivera/Instagram/PA

The creators of Glee are setting up a college fund for Naya Rivera’s four-year-old son after the actor was found dead in a California lake.

Rivera starred as Santana Lopez throughout the entirety of the musical comedy-drama series, which ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2015.

The 33-year-old actor was tragically found dead on July 13 following an extensive search of Lake Piru, where she went missing after renting a boat with her son on July 8.

An autopsy by the Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office, cited by CNN, ruled Rivera died as a result of drowning, and police believe she used the last of her energy to help her son get back into the boat after the pair went swimming in the lake.

Following the news of Rivera’s death, the cast and crew members of Glee came together to share their love for the late actor. Photos show cast members holding hands by the side of the lake where Rivera spent her final moments, and producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan paid tribute to the star in a joint statement.

The statement was shared on the official 20th Century Fox Twitter account and revealed that Rivera hadn’t been cast as a series regular when Glee first began. However, the producers explained that it didn’t take long for them to realise they had found ‘one of the most talented, special stars [they] would ever have the pleasure of working with.’

Murphy, Falchuk and Brennan paid their respects to Rivera’s family, ‘especially her mum, Yolanda, who was a big part of the Glee family and her son, Josey’.

The producers announced they would continue to support Josey in his later life, writing: ‘The three of us are currently in the process of creating a college fund for the beautiful son Naya loved most of all’.

Four-year-old Josey was the last person to see Rivera alive as he told police he saw her ‘disappear under the surface of the water’ at the lake. He is Rivera’s only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband and actor Ryan Dorsey.

Rivera’s love for her son was made clear in heartfelt social media posts she shared about him, including her final Instagram post which showed a close-up picture of the pair alongside the caption: ‘just the two of us.’

The producers’ statement described Rivera as ‘a joy to be around’, adding: ‘Naya was more than just an actor on our show – she was our friend.’