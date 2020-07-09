Glee Star Naya Rivera Missing And Feared Dead After Boating Incident In Lake Piru

Glee Naya Rivera PA Images/20th Television

Glee star Naya Rivera is missing and feared dead after her four-year-old son was discovered alone in a boat on Lake Piru.

As per the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, Rivera reportedly rented a boat at 13:00 on Wednesday, July 8. Three hours later, after the boat was overdue to be returned, her child Josey was found by himself.

Authorities conducted a search-and-rescue operation for the 33-year-old yesterday to no avail, and are set to resume today with the assistance of helicopters, drones and dive teams.

As per CBS Los Angeles, Rivera’s child is unharmed, reportedly explaining to investigators that he and his mother had went for a swim in the lake, but she didn’t return to the boat.

Earlier on Wednesday evening, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter that there was an ongoing search for a ‘possible drowning victim’ with ‘SAR Dive Team and PIO’ en route.

Later, the account wrote: ‘The missing person at Lake Piru has been identified as Naya Rivera, 33, of Los Angeles. SAR operation will continue at first light.’

Lake Piru is located more than 50 miles from Los Angeles in Ventura County, California, in the Los Padres National Forest.