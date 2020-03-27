Global Condom Shortage Expected As World's Biggest Producer Halts Production PA Images/Pexels

Couples might soon have to give up on their favourite isolation pastime as the world’s biggest condom producer has halted production.

We’ve all seen the tweets joking that there’ll be a lot of babies arriving in nine months time, thanks to most of the world being urged to stay indoors as much as possible right now.

For many of those enjoying that particular form of daily exercise, babies, or sexually transmitted diseases, won’t be the goal. But with Karex Bhd forced to shut down, those same people might have to start looking into alternative hobbies.

Malaysia’s Karex Bhd makes one in every five condoms globally, but for the last 10 days its three Malaysian factories have not produced a single one, due to a lockdown imposed by the government to help tackle the spread of coronavirus.

As a result, there’s 100 million fewer condoms out there to be marketed internationally by brands such as Durex, and supplied to state healthcare systems or distributed by aid programmes.

Goh Miah Kiat, Karex Chief Executive, spoke to Reuters about the worrying affects of the shutdown, saying:

We are going to see a global shortage of condoms everywhere, which is going to be scary. My concern is that for a lot of humanitarian programmes deep down in Africa, the shortage will not just be two weeks or a month. That shortage can run into months.

Karex is in the process of appealing to the government for an exemption to operate under specific conditions, as Malaysian officials have approved other essential goods producers to operate with half of their workforce.

Goh continued:

The good thing is that the demand for condoms is still very strong because like it or not, it’s still an essential to have. Given that at this point in time people are probably not planning to have children. It’s not the time, with so much uncertainty.

Condom producers in other countries are also likely to be halting production, if they haven’t already. Countries like China, where the coronavirus led to widespread factory shutdowns, as well as India and Thailand contribute largely to the supply.

Malaysia is South-east Asia’s worst-affected country, with 2,161 coronavirus infections and 26 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The lockdown there is due to remain in place at least until April 14.

Though there is a threat of shortage, don’t go stockpiling all the condoms from your local supermarket. Buy a reasonable amount – there’s no need to be cocky – and let the rest of the world practise safe sex, too.