Gmail Outage Left Thousands Unable To Access Their Accounts

Earlier today, Gmail and Google experienced disruption, leaving thousands of users unable to access their own accounts.

Downdetector, a site which measures outages, began receiving reports of the problems between 8.30am and 9.00am today.

More than 2,300 users reported issues with the Gmail app and site to DownDetector. A reported 55% of complaints concerned server connection issues, while 29% said they had struggled sending or receiving emails. An additional 15% were about problems with the Gmail website.

Many people reported a 502 error appearing whenever they tried to access their emails, reading, ‘The server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request’.

Others also reported experiencing issues with a number of other Google products, including Google Sheets and Google Docs.

Furthermore, at least 400 people described having similar issues with YouTube, with the video-sharing platform also owned by Google.

The Google Workspace Status Dashboard published a notice at the time that the company was looking into reports of users struggling to access Gmail, Google Calendar, Google Chat and Google Meet.

The statement read:

We are investigating an issue which is affecting some users in Europe affecting their ability to access some services. We will provide more information shortly.

It has since been confirmed to UNILAD that the issues have been resolved: ‘On Friday, November 12 around 08:30 am UTC, some of our users experienced a service disruption to Google Cloud services, including Google Workspace. This issue is now resolved.’

