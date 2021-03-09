unilad
GMB Accused Of Bringing On Thomas Markle Solely To Discredit Meghan Markle

by : Emily Brown on : 09 Mar 2021 08:58
GMB Accused Of Bringing On Thomas Markle Solely To Discredit Meghan MarkleGood Morning Britain/ITV

Good Morning Britain has been accused of bringing Thomas Markle on the show solely in an effort to discredit his daughter, Meghan Markle. 

Host Piers Morgan has made repeated efforts to dispute Meghan following her and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on Sunday evening.

In a Twitter tirade the presenter accused Meghan of lying numerous times and ‘trashing’ her father, who she said lied when she asked him whether he had spoken to the press.

Thomas appeared on Good Morning Britain this morning, March 9, to give his first response to the interview, though the show has been accused of utilising him in an effort to push the narrative that Meghan is a liar.

One Twitter user wrote:

It’s very obvious that @GMB has brought Thomas Markle on solely to discredit Meghan Markle and nothing else – he just admitted that he hasn’t spoken to his daughter since 2018. This interview adds absolutely no value.

Others accused the show of featuring Thomas in an effort to drive attention away from the royal family, who came under fire in Meghan and Harry’s interview for apparently raising concerns about the skin colour of their son, Archie, and for refusing to help Meghan when she experienced suicidal thoughts.

At one point during his appearance, Thomas admitted that he sold stories to tabloids in an effort to get Meghan and Harry to speak to him, saying: ‘I went for this deal where this man would make me look better. It didn’t work. I denied it [to Meghan].’

The comment further proved he was lying when he told his daughter he was ‘absolutely not’ speaking to the press and provided evidence for Meghan’s comments to Oprah, but the GMB hosts appeared to brush over the revelation.

Twitter users accused Morgan of ignoring the comment because it did not fit with his view of Meghan, with one writing: 

So is @piersmorgan and #gmb just going to side step the fact that Thomas Markle just admitted to constantly blackmailing his own child? Ohhh that’s right, it doesn’t fit his ‘Meghan is a villain’ narrative he’s desperate for.

The response to Thomas’ appearance seems to be largely critical, with members of the public slamming him as ‘disgusting’ and a ‘disgrace’ for ‘extorting’ his daughter to the press in an effort to gain her attention.

