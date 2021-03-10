GMB Viewers Vow To Stop Watching Show After Piers Morgan Leaves

ITV

A number of Good Morning Britain viewers have vowed to stop watching the show altogether after the shock departure of Piers Morgan.

It was announced that Morgan would be leaving the breakfast show in the fallout of the recent comments he made about Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah.

In the interview, Meghan revealed she had experienced suicidal thoughts during her time as a senior royal, prompting Morgan to state that he ‘didn’t believe a word’ of it.

Morgan has long made his personal dislike of the Duchess of Sussex clear, having previously claimed that she ‘ghosted’ him after they went out for drinks together shortly before she met Prince Harry.

However, this week, many people felt he had crossed the line, prompting tens of thousands of Ofcom complaints as well as a heated response from his Good Morning Britain colleague, Alex Beresford.

Newsreader Ranvir Singh was called in to replace Morgan on today’s edition of the popular ITV show. She and co-host Susanna Reid openly addressed the absence of Morgan, with Reid remarking, ‘it is certainly going to be very different’.

Although there are many of those who will be glad to see the back of Morgan and his many rants about Prince Harry and Meghan, there are those who feel that the show just won’t be the same without him.

Some fans of the divisive broadcaster have even vowed that they will be tuning out from now on, with Morgan’s departure being somewhat of a deal breaker for them.

One person tweeted:

No more [Good Morning Britain] for me as it will turn into a show where nothing will be challenged.

Another wrote:

I’m with you Piers will miss you in the morning , Won’t be watching anymore, a very sad day when you left the only presenter with balls the rest are wishy washy bores , hope to see you back on a gritty news channel soon.

A third person declared:

Piers I’m not watching Good Morning Britain again, watch the ratings fall, good luck in the future.

Morgan doesn’t appear to show any remorse or regret over his comments about Meghan, doubling down on them today in a tweet that referenced a Winston Churchill quote about free speech.

Many remarked that this was an odd choice of quote seeing as Morgan had actually walked out of the studio in a huff after Beresford expressed his opinions on the matter.