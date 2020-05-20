Go Topless Jeep Weekend In Texas Leads To 180 Arrests 12 News Now/PA

More than 180 people have been arrested after thousands gathered in Galveston County, Texas, to celebrate Go Topless Jeep Weekend.

People travelled to the Gulf Coast’s Bolivar Peninsula in droves, flouting social distancing restrictions for the wild beach event last weekend, May 16 and 17.

Video footage taken by news crews shows party goers dancing, twerking, drinking and standing very close together without wearing masks at the event.

Speaking to local news channel KBMT, as per Huffington Post, one partygoer said, ‘We’ve been in quarantine and, like, I need to get out and party.’

Although the same person insisted they were taking precautions against the pandemic by allegedly washing their hands every 20 seconds, police at the event admitted that enforcing social distancing rules was an ‘impossible’ task.

Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said:

We do what we can. We cannot control individuals or what people do as far as their life. We just try to manage the best way and whatever scenario occurs.

Speaking to NBC News, Troschesset revealed that two men had been shot in their torsos after an argument erupted at the event, and both of them had to be airlifted to hospital. Details of their condition haven’t been released, however authorities say they are looking for a third man involved in the incident, who fled when sheriffs arrived.

A local resident complained about the behaviour of those visiting the area, saying this is why people can’t have nice things.

‘I don’t know why it’s so hard for people just to show up and have fun these days,’ he told Fox News. ‘It disappoints me to see that kind of violence come to here because it’s usually real quiet here. It’s just disappointing to see that’s the kind of thing that’s happening.’

Of the thousands of people in attendance, more than 180 people were arrested by police and taken into custody for a number of different crimes, such as assault, driving without a seat belt, driving while under the influence and public drunkenness.

It seems as though people partied even harder than usual – most likely as a result of coming out of lockdown – as the number of people arrested more than doubled from just 80 people last year, to more than 180 this year.

Texas lifted its lockdown restrictions at the beginning of this month, allowing shops, restaurants, movie theatres and shopping centres to re-open, limiting their capacity to just 25%.