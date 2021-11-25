GoFundMe Makes ‘Very Rare’ Decision Over Christmas Parade Suspect Fundraiser

Alamy

GoFundMe has taken down a petition to raise money for Darrell Brooks, who is suspected of driving the SUV that killed six at the Waukesha Christmas parade.

Brooks is suspected of killing six people and injuring 62 when he drove into people performing in and attending the annual Christmas parade.

The victims of the attack were Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, and Wilhelm Hospel, 82, and a child whose age and name have not been confirmed.

PA Images

On Tuesday, November 23, Brooks’ bail was set at $5 million. This sparked outrage as the suspect had been released after posting bail prior to the Christmas parade tragedy.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office admitted that the $1,000 bail bond that led to Brooks being back on the streets prior to the tragedy was ‘inappropriately low’.

Following the news of his recent $5 million bail posting, a GoFundMe petition was launched by someone under the name James Norton.

As per the New York Post, the fundraiser stated:

I am seeking to raise the bail so Darrell can be released and speak his truth to his side of the story in this tragic situation that sees another black man behind bars in a purely political and racist trial.

Department of Justice

It continued:

We ask that he be treated equally as anyone else in this country would be treated and he should be released until found guilty.

The fundraiser was attempting to raise the entire $5 million for Brooks’ bail.

In a rare decision, GoFundMe has removed the page, saying that it violated the platform’s terms of service.

PA Images

A spokesperson for GoFundMe spoke to Fox Business, saying:

Fundraisers with misuse are very rare, and we take all complaints very seriously. Our team works with law enforcement to report issues and assists them in any investigations they deem necessary.

GoFundMe has prohibited ‘raising money for the legal defence of an alleged violent crime’.

Brooks has an extensive criminal record dating back to 1999. His prior charges include domestic abuse, violent behaviour and an allegation that he used a vehicle as a weapon weeks before the parade.