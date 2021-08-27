unilad
Advert

Gogglebox Star Andy Michael Dies Aged 61

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 27 Aug 2021 12:08
Channel 4

Gogglebox star Andy Michael has died aged 61, a statement from Channel 4 has confirmed.

The channel noted that Andy passed away last weekend with ‘his family by his side’ following a short illness.

Advert

The star was a retired hotelier, who brought ‘much wit and insight’ to the programme. He was also one of Gogglebox‘s original cast members, appearing on the very first episode in 2013.

File photo dated 27/2/15 of former Channel 4 Gogglebox stars Andrew and Carolyne Michael attend the Ukip spring conference at the Winter Gardens Theatre in Margate, Kent. It has been announced that Gogglebox star Andy Michael passed away last weekend at the age of 61 following a short illness. Retired hotelier Andy was one of the show's original cast members, appearing in the very first episode in 2013 -Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/PA ImagesPA

The post details how he was the ‘beloved father to Katy. Alex, Pascal and Louis’ and a ‘much loved and respected member of the Gogglebox family’.

The statement continued: 

Advert

Our thoughts are with his family at this time. Andy will be truly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.

Fans have taken to the post to pay their respects to Michael’s family. One wrote: ‘Such awful news! Andy was such a character and a great member of Gogglebox! Loved watching him and his family.’

Another wrote: 

Advert

So sad to read and such a young age too, 2020 and 2021 has been so cruel and tough for so many people.

R.I.P Andy. Thoughts are with his family, friends and the Gogglebox family at this difficult time.

A third commented: ‘So awful, had to read twice as really shocked, sending lots of love to his family’.

The Michael family are from Brighton and were first signed up to the show when Andy’s daughter Katy was travelling in Australia.

Advert

Andy is also well known for running as a candidate in the 2015 elections for UKIP.

The news follows the death of his Gogglebox co-star, Mary Cook, who passed away during the same week.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Evidence Left Near Painting Reveals How Banksy Never Gets Spotted
Life

Evidence Left Near Painting Reveals How Banksy Never Gets Spotted

Beyoncé’s Tiffany Campaign Sparks Controversy After Fans Accuse Her Of Wearing A ‘Blood Diamond’
Celebrity

Beyoncé’s Tiffany Campaign Sparks Controversy After Fans Accuse Her Of Wearing A ‘Blood Diamond’

Afghanistan: Taliban Reportedly Committing ‘Summary Executions’ On Civilians And Security Forces
News

Afghanistan: Taliban Reportedly Committing ‘Summary Executions’ On Civilians And Security Forces

Man Who Was Arrested Following Alleged Katie Price Attack Released On Bail
Celebrity

Man Who Was Arrested Following Alleged Katie Price Attack Released On Bail

Topics: News, Andy Michael, Gogglebox, no-article-matching, Now

Credits

@C4Gogglebox/ Twitter

  1. @C4Gogglebox/ Twitter

    @C4Gogglebox

 