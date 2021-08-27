Gogglebox Star Andy Michael Dies Aged 61
Gogglebox star Andy Michael has died aged 61, a statement from Channel 4 has confirmed.
The channel noted that Andy passed away last weekend with ‘his family by his side’ following a short illness.
The star was a retired hotelier, who brought ‘much wit and insight’ to the programme. He was also one of Gogglebox‘s original cast members, appearing on the very first episode in 2013.
The post details how he was the ‘beloved father to Katy. Alex, Pascal and Louis’ and a ‘much loved and respected member of the Gogglebox family’.
The statement continued:
Our thoughts are with his family at this time. Andy will be truly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.
Fans have taken to the post to pay their respects to Michael’s family. One wrote: ‘Such awful news! Andy was such a character and a great member of Gogglebox! Loved watching him and his family.’
Another wrote:
So sad to read and such a young age too, 2020 and 2021 has been so cruel and tough for so many people.
R.I.P Andy. Thoughts are with his family, friends and the Gogglebox family at this difficult time.
A third commented: ‘So awful, had to read twice as really shocked, sending lots of love to his family’.
The Michael family are from Brighton and were first signed up to the show when Andy’s daughter Katy was travelling in Australia.
Andy is also well known for running as a candidate in the 2015 elections for UKIP.
The news follows the death of his Gogglebox co-star, Mary Cook, who passed away during the same week.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
Credits@C4Gogglebox/ Twitter
@C4Gogglebox/ Twitter