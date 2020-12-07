Golden Monolith Has Been Found In Colombia Newsflash

A golden monolith has been discovered in Colombia, dubbed by some to be one to rule them all.

Maybe it’s artists getting up to mischief around the globe. Maybe it’s aliens marking the next stage of human discovery. However, it doesn’t appear that anyone’s ventured through the Stargate or heard a loud, high-pitched screech, and HAL certainly doesn’t have the answers.

It all started in Utah, then Romania, then California and the Isle of Wight. Now, two more have been found: one in the Netherlands, and the ‘master monolith’ in Colombia.

Monolith Colombia Newsflash

The fifth monolith – prior to the discovery of one in the Netherlands – was found in municipality of Chia in the Colombian department of Cundinamarca over the weekend, around the same time as the structure was photographed at Compton Beach on the Isle of Wight.

While all other monoliths have been silver in colour, some shiny and other matted, the Colombian structure is golden. Some residents believe it be the ‘monolith that controls them all’.

Just like other monoliths, this one was found standing in a field, with no trace of how it got there in the first place. Local authorities have yet to comment on the mysterious structure.

Monolith Newsflash

What’s most peculiar is what’s likely going to happen next: at some point soon, be it today or over the coming week, the monolith will disappear, just like the ones in Utah and Romania. Whisked away by aliens, or is there some sneaky, clandestine thievery going on?

Well, there may be an answer in the form of The Most Famous Artist, a group founded by Matty Mo that has seemingly claimed responsibility for at least one of the monoliths. With regards to the Isle of Wight structure, he said: ‘The monolith is out of my control at this point. Godspeed to all the aliens working hard around the globe to propagate the myth.’

themostfamousartist/Instagram

Last week, the New Mexico group posted a photo of the Utah monolith with a price tag of $45,000. When someone commented asking ‘Was it you?’, the group replied, ‘If by you you mean us, yes’.

Speaking to Mashable, Matty said, ‘I am not able to say much because of legalities of the original installation. I can say we are well known for stunts of this nature and at this time we are offering authentic art objects through monoliths-as-a-service’.

He added: ‘What better way to end this f*cked up year than let the world briefly think aliens made contact only to be disappointed that it’s just The Most Famous Artist playing tricks again.’

