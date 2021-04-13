unilad
Good Morning Britain Reporter Forced To Hide After Gunfire Breaks Out During News Report

by : Julia Banim on : 13 Apr 2021 09:32
Good Morning Britain Reporter Forced To Hide After Gunfire Breaks Out During News Report

A Good Morning Britain reporter was forced to hide after gunfire broke out during a news report.

North America Correspondent Noel Phillips had been in Minnesota, reporting on the protests which unfolded following the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

Daunte was killed by a Minnesota police officer during a routine traffic stop, just 10 miles away from where George Floyd was killed last year.

Telling viewers about the heated protests which had since broken out, Phillips said:

Minnesota is in a state of emergency, despite a curfew ordering protesters off the street. You can sense an escalation amid a growing crisis.

He added:

And as we were filming, this happened.

Footage then showed Phillips looking nervous as nearby gunshots rang out. A loud altercation could be heard, with one man shouting, ‘Get out now!’, leading Phillips to run off camera.

Phillips said:

We ourselves witnessed tensions in this very area. We heard 20 to 30 gunshots. Three men firing directly towards the police.

Later on in the programme, Phillips revealed that he had been wearing ‘body armour’ throughout the report while witnessing the escalating scenes on the ground.

Amid a backdrop of boarded up shops and a shattered bus shelter, Phillips said:

We saw gunshots being fired, and as a precaution while doing this job we tend to wear body armour to protect ourselves.

DauntePA Images

On Sunday, April 11, Daunte had been stopped for a traffic violation and it was determined that he had an outstanding arrest warrant.

In a statement, Brooklyn Center Police Department said that Daunte had re-entered his vehicle while officers were trying to arrest him, after which he was fatally shot.

As per BBC News, Daunte then proceeded to drive on for several blocks before crashing into another vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while a female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Daunte’s mother, Katie, said he had called her during the traffic stop and explained he’d been pulled over because of ‘air fresheners hanging from his rear-view mirror’.

Katie reportedly heard scuffling before the phone line cut out:.

A minute later, I called and his girlfriend answered, who was the passenger in the car, and said that he’d been shot… and my son was laying there lifeless.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk

