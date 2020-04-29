Good Morning Britain's Piers Morgan And Susanna Reid Pay Tribute To More Than 100 Workers Who Have Died On Frontline Good Morning Britain/Twitter/ITV

Good Morning Britain hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid have paid tribute to more than 100 frontline staff who lost their lives fighting coronavirus.

At least 105 workers across the NHS and social care sector have died after working on the frontline and helping others during the outbreak.

At 11.00am on Tuesday, April 28, members of the public across the UK held a minute’s silence to honour those who have died, and this morning, April 29, Morgan and Reid paid tribute by sharing more details about the frontline workers.

Good Morning Britain honour those who have died fighting coronavirus Good Morning Britain/Twitter/ITV

The two hosts spoke on Good Morning Britain with pictures of the staff members on display behind them. They went through every single person known to have died, reading their name, occupation and ‘what they did for their country’.

Piers and Reid listed nurses, midwives, care home workers, support specialists, mental health workers, doctors, consultants, professors, surgeons, GPs, and community workers, among others, in the eye-opening segment, which highlighted just how many people are putting their own health before that of others every day.

You can watch the tribute here:

Chief Nursing Officer Ruth May spoke about the loss of frontline workers in a press release regarding the minute’s silence, commenting:

Every death is a tragedy but we feel the loss of fellow health and care workers particularly keenly. I want people across the NHS and the whole country to come together and remember health and care workers who have lost their lives to this cruel virus.

Members of the public continue to honour healthcare workers with a weekly applause on Thursday evenings to acknowledge the ongoing efforts and risks being taken to tackle the virus.

NHS staff clapping NHS/PA Images

Dame Donna Kinnair, chief executive and general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, said the country owes a ‘tremendous debt’ to NHS staff and other frontline workers, Sky News reports.

She said:

Whether in nursing or driving buses, our heroes kept going to work when many had the luxury of staying at home. Nobody should go out to work and risk their life.

The Good Morning Britain tribute to NHS and social care workers has been praised online, with social media users thanking the program for putting names to faces.

The continued efforts of frontline workers cannot be praised enough, and those who have lost their lives to the cause deserve to be remembered forever as heroes.

As frontline staff continue to put themselves at risk every day the best thing members of the public can do to help is to stay at home and help curb the spread of the virus.

Our thoughts are with those who have lost loved ones to the virus. May they rest in peace.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.