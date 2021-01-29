Google Deleted Nearly 100,000 Negative Reviews To Try And Salvage Robinhood PA Images

Google removed nearly 100,000 negative reviews of Robinhood after it banned trading on GameStop shares.

The US trading app became the subject of controversy after it restricting trading on GameStop and other shares, such as AMC and Nokia, to closing out positions only.

Advert 10

Lawmakers have called for regulatory action and a class action lawsuit has been filed. As online users review-bombed the firm, Google took action to restore its more positive audience reception.

Prior to the tech giant’s erasure, Robinhood had a one-star rating and more than 270,000 reviews, as captured by 9to5Google, with many taking aim at the company’s move and pointing out the contradictory nature of its name in helping the rich.

One user tweeted: ‘They want to remove $GME and $AMC from Robinhood? We will remove them from our phone. #DeleteRobinhood.’ Another replied: ‘Everyone give Robinhood a one star review.’

Advert 10

Robinhood Reviews 9to5Google/Google Play

However, hours later, its Google Play page held a four-star rating and around 180,000 reviews, signalling that thousands were removed. This isn’t entirely surprising, considering Google’s policies on running campaigns to manipulate a product’s rating.

Google Play’s rules read: ‘Reviews are most valuable when they’re genuine and unbiased. They should be written by people who aren’t motivated by financial gain.’

Advert 10

The Android developers page also reads: ‘Google Play ratings and reviews are extremely important… unfortunately, fake and misleading reviews can undermine users’ trust in those ratings. User trust is a top priority for us at Google Play, and we are continuously working to make sure that the ratings and reviews shown in our store are not being manipulated.’

It adds: ‘Ratings and reviews meant to manipulate an app’s average rating or top reviews. We’ve seen different approaches to manipulate the average rating; from 5-star attacks to positively boost an app’s average rating, to 1-star attacks to influence it negatively.’

Google’s system ‘combines human intelligence with machine learning to detect and enforce policy violations in ratings and reviews. A team of engineers and analysts closely monitor and study suspicious activities in Play’s ratings and reviews, and improve the model’s precision and recall on a regular basis.’

Advert 10

One user tweeted in response: ‘All the capitalists understand class solidarity, do you?’ Another wrote: ‘Titanic staff frantically deleting all reviews from after they hit the iceberg.’

Robinhood is set to open ‘limited trading’ on GameStop and other stocks today, along with other firms who imposed similar freezes. After taking a dive, it’s expected GME’s share price will skyrocket once more, perhaps even past $500.