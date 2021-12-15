Google Employees To Face Punishment For Vaccine Refusal, According To Internal Documents

Alamy

Google has reportedly told employees that there will be consequences if they aren’t vaccinated for COVID-19.

An internal memo has circulated detailing Google‘s plans for employees if they fail to comply with vaccine policies.

Advert 10

According to the internal documents seen by CNBC, employees had until December 3 to declare their vaccination status or apply for an exemption.

Alamy

Following this, the company said it would contact those who were unvaccinated or hadn’t declared their exemption.

Employees who did not comply with vaccine rules by January 18 would be put on ‘paid administrative leave’ for 30 days. The employees would then be put on ‘unpaid personal leave’ for six months and if they still didn’t comply they could be terminated.

Advert 10

The news comes after president Joe Biden‘s administration has ordered companies with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is vaccinated or regularly tested by January 18.

Alamy

However, a federal court has put a temporary hold on the order, halting the administration’s efforts.

Despite this, Google is requiring its 150,000 employees to show proof of vaccination or exemption, along with whether they plan to return to the office.

Advert 10

The memo said of the order:

We expect that almost all roles at Google in the US will fall within the scope of the executive order. Anyone entering a Google building must be fully vaccinated or have an approved accommodation that allows them to work or come onsite.

The company was not in favour of frequent testing and said it’s ‘not a valid alternative to vaccination’.

In response to the alleged policy, Google spokesperson Lora Lee Erickson told The Verge: ‘As we’ve stated before, our vaccination requirements are one of the most important ways we can keep our workforce safe and keep our services running. We’re committed to doing everything possible to help our employees who can get vaccinated do so, and firmly stand behind our vaccination policy’.

Advert 10

However, some employees have opposed the vaccine mandate, with hundreds signing a manifesto that opposed the restrictions.

Alamy

While the company has said that employees can request exemptions on the basis of religious beliefs or medical conditions, these would be granted on a case-by-case basis.

Initially, the company had planned a return to offices in January 2022. However, rising infections has meant this wouldn’t be a requirement yet.

Advert 10