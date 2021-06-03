Google’s Head Of Diversity Fired Over Anti-Semitic Blog Post
Google’s head of diversity, Kamau Bobb, has been fired after an anti-Semitic blog written by him in 2007 surfaced.
Bobb has been Google’s head of diversity since 2018. However, the employee’s comments on the violence in Israel and Palestine offended many people. Discussing the systematic displacement of the Palestinian people in 2007, Bobb went on to make offensive remarks about Jewish people.
Bobb wrote in his personal blog that Jewish people had an ‘insatiable appetite for war’ and also compared Israeli actions to that of the Nazi party.
On the back of this blog resurfacing, Google has decided to fire Bobb.
A spokesperson for Google told BBC News that Bobb would ‘no longer be part of our diversity team going forward’.
The spokesperson added:
We unequivocally condemn the past writings by a member of our diversity team that are causing deep offence and pain to members of our Jewish community.
These writings are unquestionably hurtful. The author acknowledges this and has apologised. He will no longer be part of our diversity team… and will focus on his Stem [science, technology, engineering and maths] work.
The renewed focus on the blog appears just as anti-Semitic attacks are increasing. This has been attributed to the violence against the Palestinian people and the rockets Israeli forces have fired.
The Google spokesperson noted:
This has come at at a time where we’ve seen an alarming increase in anti-Semitic attacks. Anti-Semitism… has no place in society and we stand with our Jewish community in condemning it.
The writing itself included controversial statements, for example: ‘If I were a Jew I would be concerned about my insatiable appetite for war and killing in defence of myself.’ Bobb also wrote, ‘Self-defence is undoubtedly an instinct, but I would be afraid of my increasing insensitivity to the suffering [of] others.’
In response, Bobb has clarified his thoughts and apologised to the Jewish community.
According to the New York Post, an email sent by the former Google employee to colleagues read:
What I wrote crudely characterised the entire Jewish community. What was intended as a critique of particular military action fed into anti-Semitic tropes and prejudice.
He added: ‘I think we can all agree, there is no easy solution to this situation. But that’s beside the point, the way I expressed my views on that conflict were hurtful.’ The blog post has now been deleted.
