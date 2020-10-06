Googling Graham Norton Can Give Your PC A Virus, Says McAfee PA Images/Pixabay

You might know him as the nation’s favourite talk show host, or for being the best thing about the Eurovision Song Contest, but it turns out Graham Norton is actually putting us all in danger.

Well, sort of. A new list compiled by cybersecurity firm McAfee has found that the beloved Irish presenter and novelist is the ‘most dangerous celebrity to google’, revealing that hackers use more clips featuring the late night host than any other celebrity to lure unsuspecting British fans into accidentally downloading viruses.

The annual list is compiled by McAfee to draw attention to malicious websites that use clips of famous stars to target people googling the names of celebrities. The report looked at names that are frequently searched for using words including ‘torrent’ ‘free mp3’ and ‘nudes’.

The sites, which appear on Google’s results pages, may look innocent enough, but clicking on them can give hackers access to personal information including passwords and bank details.

Graham Norton interviews Riz Ahmed during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday… PA Images

Graham, who returned to our screens last week for the start of the 28th season of The Graham Norton Show, had the dubious honour of topping the UK list ahead of global stars like Ricky Gervais, Tom Hardy and Margot Robbie. It’s quite the eclectic mix, with other celebrities in the top 10 ranging from Bella Hadid to Mick Jagger to Mary Berry.

But he may be disappointed – or perhaps relieved – to hear that he’s not so dangerous elsewhere in the world. McAfee has also released lists for several other countries, including the United States, where Pitch Perfect actress Anna Kendrick took the number one spot for the second year in a row, beating out P-Diddy. In India, meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo was found to be more dangerous than Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan.

Internet security software performing an anti-virus and anti-spyware scan on a laptop, after the NHS has been hit by a major cyber attack on its computer systems. PA Images

As reported in The Telegraph, Raj Samani, chief scientist and McAfee fellow, said, ‘We know that online criminals use consumers’ fascination with celebrity culture to drive unsuspecting fans to malicious websites that install malware on their devices, potentially putting personal information and log-in details in the wrong hands, so it’s no surprise that we’ve seen one of the UK’s most-loved national treasures topping the list, with hackers exploiting his popularity.’

It comes as cybersecurity firms warn that lockdown has resulted in an increase in internet scams as people spend more time online. In April, GCHQ announced it had taken down at least 2,000 online scams targeting people through emails and websites.

I bet you’ll think twice before clicking on that latest red chair video now, right?