UK Government Announces £400 Million Scheme To Feed Poor Children After Marcus Rashford Campaign
The UK government has announced £400 million worth of funding for impoverished children and their families, following a truly inspiring campaign by footballer Marcus Rashford.
The £170m Covid Winter Grant Scheme aims to support struggling families throughout the winter ahead, with a focus on ‘helping families put food on the table, heat homes and pay bills’ during what is a particularly difficult time for so many.
The holiday food and activities programme will also be expanded, with £210 million pledged to cover Easter, summer and Christmas in 2021. There will also be a £16 million cash injection for the England’s food banks, which are used by so many families at this time of year.
According to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), from April 2021 onwards, Healthy Start scheme payments will also be increased from £3.10 to £4.25, with the aim of helping pregnant women and those with young children to purchase fresh fruit and vegetables.
Taking to Twitter, Rashford remarked:
The steps made today will improve the lives of near 1.7 million children over the next 12 months, and that can only be celebrated.
He continued:
Seeing the role everyone has played in supporting our most vulnerable children has been the greatest moment of my life. I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of empathy and understanding.
I am fully committed to this cause, and I will fight for the rest of my life for it, because in my mind, no child should ever go hungry in the United Kingdom. I don’t want any child to go through what I went through, and any parent to experience what my mother experienced.
However, Rashford has noted that there is still much more to do to eliminate child poverty altogether, and is now calling upon the UK government to collaborate with the Child Food Poverty Taskforce to ensure no child ever has to go hungry
This move forward shows a significant change of heart from the UK government, which had previously argued that Universal Credit would be sufficient.
However, following enormous public support for Rashford’s #EndChildFoodPoverty campaign, it would appear the Prime Minister is now listening.
