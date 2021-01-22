Government Considering Full Closure Of UK Borders To Control Coronavirus Spread PA Images

The UK government is considering a full closure of the UK’s borders in a bid to control the spread of coronavirus.

The news comes after the country’s travel corridors were closed on Monday, January 18, to prevent any more strains of the virus getting into the UK. At the time, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that the closures will be in place until at least February 15.

Advert 10

As for closing the border entirely, environment secretary George Eustice told Sky News this morning, January 22, ‘We always keep these things under review and it’s been considered. There is concern at the moment about the number of mutant strains there are, concerns that there’s a risk that one day there will be a strain that might be able to evade the vaccine.’

PA Images

Eustice continued, as per Metro:

That’s why last week the PM toughened up the current restrictions, we think that’s the right approach for now but it’s something that we’ll keep under review. We can’t rule anything about but for now [the new restrictions] we think are sufficient.

Advert 10

When asked whether people can and should be booking holidays abroad, Eustice insisted that there is ‘light at the end of the tunnel’.

He told Sky News, ‘Once we get all of those vulnerable cohorts vaccinated… I think it will be possible to return to life much closer to normal.’

Eustice further emphasised that the government is constantly reviewing things when asked when the country can expect to come out of lockdown.

Boris Johnson Refuses To Say Why He Overruled Priti Patel To Keep UK Borders Open PA Images

Advert 10

He said:

We don’t want to be in lockdown a moment longer than necessary… obviously it’s incredibly disruptive for people’s lives, incredibly disruptive to the economy, but we’re not going to come out until it’s safe to do so.

Eustice added, ‘We’ve been very clear, we keep this under review… it’s reviewed every couple of weeks, given that it’s quite a dynamic, fast-moving situation.’

His comments come after it was announced this morning that British people could be paid £500 to self isolate if they test positive for COVID. A government poll revealed that only 17% of people with symptoms are coming forward to get a coronavirus test due to fears of testing positive and being forced to stop working.

Advert 10