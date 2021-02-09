Government Credit Card Used To Spend £6,000 Of Taxpayer's Money On Chocolate Right Before Christmas PA

An investigation has been launched after a UK government credit card was used to buy thousands of pounds worth of chocolate just days before Christmas.

We’ve all forgotten to buy Christmas gifts for our colleagues and rushed to the nearest store to pick up whatever gifts are still in stock, but blowing more than £6,000 in Hotel Chocolat on a last minute Secret Santa run is taking things to a whole new level.

According to reports, however, that’s exactly what one government official at the Information Commissioner’s Office did, with newly released government spending records showing that on December 21 a grand total of £6248.40 was spent in Hotel Chocolat and charged to a government credit card.

Ironically, the chocolate shopping spree only came to light as a result of credit card transaction lists released by the ICO itself. All transactions on government credit cards worth over £500 are required to be released by the Information Commissioners Office, which is responsible for government transparency. Incredibly, the purchase is believed to be the largest single transaction made on an ICO government credit card in the past 10 months.

In a statement, the ICO confirmed they were investigating whether the purchase broke rules on government spending, telling Insider:

We believe that the transaction has been made contrary to ICO policies. The ICO is committed to upholding high standards in all aspects of our financial management and controls. Should a contravention of our finance policies be confirmed, we will take appropriate action, including ensuring the payment is reimbursed.

It’s not been revealed which government official was responsible for the transaction, but it looks like a fairly large number of civil servants will be coming to the strange realisation that their Christmas gift from their boss is now subject to an official investigation. Freedom of Information campaigner John Slater expressed his disbelief at the transaction, saying, ‘I don’t know what’s worse: the fact that someone who had access to the credit card did this, or that they thought it was OK.’

So, what exactly does £6248.40 worth of chocolate actually get you? According to Insider, the most expensive item available on Hotel Chocolat’s website is a box called The Signature Cabinet, with £6248 getting you 36 of these boxes at £170 each. Alternatively, the anonymous government official could have purchased 403 Signature Collection boxes – one of the most popular items sold by the luxury chocolatiers – or 249 bottles of salted caramel vodka for the office Christmas party.

