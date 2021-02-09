Government Denies You Could Get Fired For Refusing COVID Vaccine

Health and safety laws say you have to protect other people at work, and when it becomes about protecting other people the argument [for mandatory vaccines] gets stronger.

If there is clear evidence that vaccines prevent transmission, the next stage is to make sure more and more people are taking up the vaccine.

If people have allergies or other reasons for not getting jabbed, then, of course, they should be exempt, but where it’s an unjustified fear, we have got to help people get into the right place.