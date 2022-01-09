unilad
Advert

Government Deny Plans To Scrap Free Lateral Flow Tests

by : Shola Lee on : 09 Jan 2022 10:04
Government Deny Plans To Scrap Free Lateral Flow TestsAlamy

Government officials have denied plans they may get rid of free lateral flow tests amid growing concerns about their cost.

Earlier this week, it was alleged that free tests could be limited to care homes, hospitals, schools and other high-risk settings.

Advert

The news came after a shortage of lateral flow tests hit the UK in late December and early January, with some test kits being sold for up to £150 online.

Lateral flow tests (Alamy)Alamy

According to the Sunday Times, a senior Whitehall source spoke about the alleged change.

They said:

Advert

I don’t think we are in a world where we can continue to hand out free lateral flow tests to everybody. It’s likely we will move to a scenario where there is less testing but we have a capacity to ramp it up if necessary.

However, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has denied such claims.

Ambulances in London (Alamy)Ambulances in London (Alamy)Alamy

Speaking to Sky News, he said he was ‘slightly puzzled’ and there were ‘absolutely not’ any plans to change the current testing procedure.

Before Zahawi denied the prospective change, it had caused a stir on Twitter, with Nicola Sturgeon saying that the move would be ‘utterly wrongheaded’.

The SNP leader tweeted:

If UK government is really considering this (@scotgov⁩ certainly not signed up to it) it is utterly wrongheaded. Hard to imagine much that would be less helpful to trying to ‘live with’ Covid.

Meanwhile, Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, also said that scrapping free lateral flow tests would be ‘the wrong decision’.

Streeting added:

This would be the wrong decision at the wrong time. Testing is absolutely crucial for keeping infections under control.

The cost will also hit families at a time when they face a cost of living crisis. It means people simply won’t take them. It’s penny-wise and pound-foolish.

Rapid tests were made available in spring 2021 and the government has reportedly spent £6 billion on mass testing.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

New ‘Deltacron’ Variant Discovered In Cyprus
News

New ‘Deltacron’ Variant Discovered In Cyprus

Demi Lovato Has Tattooed A Giant Spider On Their Head
Celebrity

Demi Lovato Has Tattooed A Giant Spider On Their Head

Novak Djokovic Photographed At Event Day After He Claimed Positive Test Behind Exemption
News

Novak Djokovic Photographed At Event Day After He Claimed Positive Test Behind Exemption

Photographing Women Breastfeeding To Be Punishable With Jail Time
News

Photographing Women Breastfeeding To Be Punishable With Jail Time

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: News, COVID, Now

Credits

Evening Standard

  1. Evening Standard

    Boris Johnson to ‘scrap free lateral flow tests within weeks’

 