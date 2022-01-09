Government Deny Plans To Scrap Free Lateral Flow Tests

I don’t think we are in a world where we can continue to hand out free lateral flow tests to everybody. It’s likely we will move to a scenario where there is less testing but we have a capacity to ramp it up if necessary.

However, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has denied such claims.

Speaking to Sky News, he said he was ‘slightly puzzled’ and there were ‘absolutely not’ any plans to change the current testing procedure.

Before Zahawi denied the prospective change, it had caused a stir on Twitter, with Nicola Sturgeon saying that the move would be ‘utterly wrongheaded’.

The SNP leader tweeted:

If UK government is really considering this (@scotgov⁩ certainly not signed up to it) it is utterly wrongheaded. Hard to imagine much that would be less helpful to trying to ‘live with’ Covid.

Meanwhile, Wes Streeting, the shadow health secretary, also said that scrapping free lateral flow tests would be ‘the wrong decision’.

Streeting added:

This would be the wrong decision at the wrong time. Testing is absolutely crucial for keeping infections under control.

The cost will also hit families at a time when they face a cost of living crisis. It means people simply won’t take them. It’s penny-wise and pound-foolish.

Rapid tests were made available in spring 2021 and the government has reportedly spent £6 billion on mass testing.

