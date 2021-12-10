unilad
Government Has Reportedly Drawn Up ‘Plan C’ Protocol For Covid Restrictions In New Year

by : Julia Banim on : 10 Dec 2021 11:43
The government has reportedly drawn up a ‘Plan C’ protocol that could be introduced in the New Year, which would see the implementation of tougher COVID-19 restrictions.

The UK is currently set to follow Plan B guidance in the wake of the new Omicron variant, which will see the return of working from home guidance and face coverings in ‘most public indoor venues’, including cinemas and theatres.

From Wednesday, December 15, onwards, the NHS COVID Pass will be made mandatory for those frequenting nightclubs and other such venues where large crowds congregate.

Announcing the guidance on Wednesday, December 8, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged that ‘the best way to ensure we all have a Christmas as close to normal as possible is to get on with Plan B’.

However, if coronavirus cases continue to rise at the current rate, ministers are reportedly set to introduce even stricter measures, with ministers now said to be working on a ‘Plan C’ for the new year ahead.

This ‘Plan C’ would see the reintroduction of the NHS COVID app check-in for those going to pubs and restaurants, MailOnline reports.

The plan would also see face masks made mandatory in all indoor spaces, while vaccine passports will be introduced for more venues.

This development comes amid ongoing outrage over the alleged Downing Street party, which is said to have taken place on December 18, 2020, shortly after London entered tier 3 restrictions that prohibited social gatherings.

Tory backbenchers have also expressed fury over the planned introduction of vaccine passports from next week onwards, frustrated by what they regard as ‘conflicting’ guidance on home working and socialising

At least 50 Conservative party members have now expressed concerns over the measures, according to reports, and it’s expected that at least 60 Conservatives will defy the government whip.

Backbencher Marcus Fysh blasted the latest restrictions as an ‘utter disgrace’, while former chief whip Mark Harper queried whether, given the rules allegedly broken by Downing Street staff, the government even has the moral authority to implement such measures.

Various Tory MPs have publicly expressed anger at the Christmas party scandal, with Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross asserting that the PM should resign if he was found to have misled parliament about his knowledge of the alleged gathering.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online

