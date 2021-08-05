Government ‘Names and Shames’ 191 Employers Failing To Pay Minimum Wage In Shocking Document

PA Images

The British government has released a list ‘naming and shaming’ a total of 191 employers who have failed to pay their employees minimum wage.

The breaches reportedly took place between 2011 and 2018 and came to light following an investigation by Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs.

This comes after the government raised National Living Wage as well as National Minimum Wage rates in April this year, with Business Minister Paul Scully warning ’employers that short-change workers won’t get off lightly’.

The list includes respected household names such as John Lewis plc, The Body Shop and Pret A Manger, with the named firms owing £2.1 million to more than 34,000 workers. They have now been handed fines and have also been made to pay back what they owe.

In a press release, Scully pledged the ‘government will continue to protect workers’ rights vigilantly’, emphasising ‘it is unacceptable for any company to come up short’.

Chair of the Low Pay Commission Bryan Sanderson said:

These are very difficult times for all workers, particularly those on low pay who are often undertaking critical tasks in a variety of key sectors including care. The minimum wage provides a crucial level of support and compliance is essential for the benefit of both the recipients and our society as a whole.

It was discovered that 47% of the listed employers had wrongly deducted pay from their workers’ wages, including deductions for uniform and expenses, while 30% had failed to pay employees for all the time they had worked, for example when they had worked overtime.

A ‘significant’ number of these breaches impacted those serving apprenticeships, with 19% of firms having paid apprentices the incorrect rate.

In a statement made to BBC News, Trades Union Congress head of economics Kate Bell warned these cases ‘are likely to be just the tip of an underpayment iceberg’, urging the government to ‘step up inspections to catch every employer that underpays staff’.

Bell has also encouraged any employees who believe they are currently being underpaid to take their concerns to their union representative.