Government Reportedly Considering Two-Week Lockdown After Christmas

The government is reportedly drawing up plans for a two-week ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown, as Omicron cases continue to surge to unprecedented levels in the UK.

Over the past week ministers have been seeking to reassure people that they will be allowed to spend Christmas with their loved ones, however it’s being reported that the festive season may be quickly followed by tougher restrictions.

Concerns over the Omicron variant continued to grow as the UK recorded its highest-ever number of Covid cases for the second day in a row, with 93,045 people testing positive.

Following newly leaked recommendations from the scientific advisory group (SAGE), which warned further measures would need implementing ‘very soon’ to prevent soaring hospitalisations, The Times reports that the government is considering implementing a ban on ‘indoor mixing’, with pubs and restaurants limited to opening outdoors only.

In plans that would fall short of a full lockdown but would see restrictions return to levels last seen in April, the draft regulations are reportedly among a range of measures under consideration by the government, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson having not yet approved any proposals.

Facing revolt from growing numbers of Conservative MPs over the government’s Covid-19 policies, Johnson reportedly insisted that he was ‘not closing things down’, as several high-profile officials warned that further restrictions would have a devastating impact on the retail and hospitality sectors.

The news comes after Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urged people to curb their social activity over the Christmas period, telling reporters that a ‘tsunami’ of Covid cases was beginning to hit the country.

‘Stay at home much more than you normally would, and stay at home as much as you can,’ she said, per BBC News, adding that minimising contact with others would help reduce a further surge in cases in January.

In a statement reported by Sky News, a government spokesperson said ‘the government will continue to look closely at all the emerging data and we’ll keep our measures under review as we learn more about this variant.’