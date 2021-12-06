Government Set To Ban Import Of Hunting Trophy Kills

Alamy

Hunters now face a complete ban over importing trophy kills back to Britain.

Despite members of the Conservative party pledging to ban the importation of endangered species nearly two years ago, since 2019 more than 300 carcasses have been shipped to the UK.

This week, ministers are set to announce a total ban on the importing, but campaigners are worried hunters will still find ‘loopholes’ in the prohibition.

Despite calling the importation of the animals a ‘disgusting trade’, Boris Johnson and the government were viewed by the UK executive director of campaign group Humane International, Claire Thomas, as having ‘been dragging its heels a bit’, MailOnline reports.

She said:

But they’ve taken their time to hopefully get the deal right. And hopefully it isn’t a ban full of loopholes that will allow the hunters to carry on with business as usual.

Moreover, former deputy chairman of the Conservative party, Lord Ashcroft noted how ‘the time has come for [the government] to address animal cruelty’ amid the many ‘environmental matters […] now sitting at the top of the government’s agenda’.

A source from the government explained that the ban is set to be ‘comprehensive, robust and effective, delivering the promised change to help protect thousands of species’.

However, the group Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting has since decided to name and shame 75 Brits in a book who have previously boasted about their killing of animals, to make sure the ban goes ahead and in full force.

A South African company called Umlilo Safaris, which offers more than 50 species of animal to be slaughtered, including a ‘combo package’ of a lion and lioness for £9,175, was used to find the names of those who will be featured within the book.

Founder of Campaign to Ban Trophy Hunting, Eduardo Goncalves, stated: ‘We want to know what the government intends in terms of enforcement and punitive measures. It’s our view that lawbreakers receive a jail sentence.’